Iran, protests divide the ayatollahs: between those who are with the government and those who denounce the abuses of the police asking to “listen to the people”

A couple of days ago, while the protest of the Iranians following the death of Mahsa Aminifrom the desolate eastern region of Sistan And Baluchistanand precisely from the town of Rask, significant news spread, if placed in relation to the evolving context. In short, after days of silence, the local Imam of Friday prayer, Maulavi Abdul Ghaffar Naghshbandione publicly complaint to some local media rape committed against a 15 year old. Naghshbandi directly names the author: he is the colonel Ebrahim Kouchakzaei, that is, the local police chief. “I have listened closely to the words full of pain and anguish of my oppressed little sister. Her chest trapped my breath due to the gravity of this crime, ”Naghshbandi told local media after speaking to the teenager. “I know it is my duty break this harmful silence, so that the perpetrator can be punished for his shameful deeds. I ask the judiciary to investigate this tragedy as soon as possible and from different angles, by executing him in publicNaghshandi added with a reference to the ability to perform one Death penalty in public square, a fairly widespread practice in this region of Iran, where for years these sentences have been carried out above all against cross-border traffickers with Pakistan who often engage in firefights with the Guardians of the Revolution (Irgc).

Naghshbandi’s denunciation is relevant not only because it targets an exponent of the Iranian military and public security sector but because, as the Imam of Friday prayer, the cleric is appointed directly by the Supreme Guide Ali Khamenei, for which in fact he holds the role of local representative. This is an element that can perhaps help shed some light on the degree of internal cohesion of the Iranian establishment and, consequently, also on the real directions of the ongoing protest.

In the same hours, while some religious like Mahmoud Nabavian, Zohra Lajevardithe imam of the Friday prayer of Mashhad, Ahmad Alamolhoda (which in an anti-Rouhani function had instead supported the protests of 2017, of an economic nature) or the former of that of Tehran, Ahmad Khatami, they belittled, condemned or insulted the demonstrators, others broke their respective silences. “The authorities must show sensitivity to the rights of the peoplelisten to their demands and solve their problems, ”97-year-old ayatollah wrote on his website Hossein Nuri Hamedani. Phrases similar to those pronounced days before by another ayatollah, Asadollah Bayat Zanjaniwith the difference that Hamedani, unlike Zanjani, is not reformist – like newspapers Shargh and Etemadwhich in recent days have called for the abolition of the Gasht-e Ershadthe religious police – but it is placed in the field “Ultraconservative”as well as being a firm supporter of the Supreme Guide.

They are not alone: ​​yesterday, addressing local reporters, the ayatollah Ali Akbar Massoudi Khomeini he defined “the treatment of women by the religious police contrary to the teachings of Islam“, Then adding that” only Islamic judges can decide on thehijaband in any case not even they can tell a woman that her veil does not respect Islamic norms and punish them ”.

The protests of hundreds of thousands of Iranians target the entire institutional and regulatory architecture of the country in many ways Islamic Republic. However, it would be misleading to speak of a conflict between civil society and the Shiite “clergy”, because the rifts follow different lines, and that of the “people” against “the ayatollahs” can be a formula that lends itself to misunderstandings. That of the Iranians is a protest against a power system with increasingly militaristic traits, and in part against aspects of the ideology that governs the Iranian ethical state, that is the vilayat-e faqih, “The government of the lawyer” (the theory of the state developed by Khomeini during his exile, which lasted from 1963 to 1979).

Religion plays a marginal role – the mandatory veil is also opposed by many religious but not very politicized people – and fidelity to some ideological principles appears to be decisive: if only because over the last 40 years the most argued and sharp criticisms towards the vilayat-e faqih they came from religious figures: fromhojatoleslam (as well as former president) Mohammad Khatami to Mohsen Kadivar, Ali Mohammad Dastgheib Shirazi, Hadi Khamenei (younger brother of the Guide), passing through the Ayatollah Ali Muntazeriup to the Ayatollah Yousuf Sanaeiwhich due to his grievances in 2012 had been deprived of the qualification of “marja-e taqlid”From an important association of clerics in the seminary of Qom.

Since Khomeini’s death, in addition to the faults produced within the dynamic Iranian civil society, there has been a conflict, sometimes explicit and sometimes latent, which travels on a double track: that on the legacy of Khomeini’s vision, and that on balance between the “Islamic” dimension and the republican and popular dimension of the system, partly linked to the former. At the two ends of the spectrum there are those, like the Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdihe criticized in vilayat-e faqih precisely the absorption of the notion of electoral process, considering it redundant or harmful in a system “governed by divine will”, and who instead – perhaps the greatest contribution came precisely from State theory of the aforementioned Kadivar – has always promoted the gradual pre-eminence of popular-democratic dimensionespecially from the death of the unrepeatable Ruhollah Khomeini.

Compared to the legacy of the not always unequivocal Khomeinist message, the picture is complicated by the fact that on the one hand, today, the most daring supporters of vilayat-e faqihof his untouchability and that of the Supreme Guide, of his antagonistic dimension in the relationship with the West and of his unreformability, are precisely the “Principalists”, both religious and “lay”. On the other hand, from the fact that the people closest to Khomeini, especially in the period preceding his death, are reformist-minded personalities, the most famous of whom is perhaps Mir Hossein Mousavia politician under house arrest for over 10 years following protests following the re-election of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who beat him using alleged fraud in the 2009 vote.

Ahmadinejad himself, a sui generis figure on the Iranian scene due to the impossibility of tracing him back to a specific field, well symbolized this dynamic: the first “secular” president – in the sense of not belonging to the “clergy” – of the country and at the same time much more reactionary and extremist of various religious figures in the country.

It is complicated to synthesize and classify the positions of Iranian religious in an organic way: there are those who have rigid positions with regard to rights and freedoms, and at the same time open with regard to the relationship with the West, often superimposed on a critique of Iranian military engagement in the region. Or who, on the contrary, has non-literalist positions, open to interpretation on social matters but an extremely aggressive posture towards the West and foreign policy in general. The possible combinations are many, in the eyes of the Western observer, who instead tends to categorize and divide the field in a clear way, to simplify understanding.

This is not only because the birth of the Islamic Republic has far from extinguished it nationalist dimensionbut also because the perception that Iran is a Country ruled by “religious” and even more wrong is that for which the “religious” are the architrave of a police state. The Islamic Republic – and this is the aspect most targeted by the protests – is today governed mainly by the high ranks of theIrgc – a protagonist in the region for about ten years – which maintains its position income and its power also by making use of organic religious who legitimize its primacy. The same ones who participated in the drafting of a 119-page document published last August by the Setad (“Project hijab and chastity”), a parastatal body that responds directly to the Supreme Guide, in which the features of strengthening the repression of those who do not respect the “Dress code”. And from which, with hindsight, the seeds of the ongoing repression could perhaps be deduced.