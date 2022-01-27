Iran qualifies for the World Cup in Qatar: two thousand women are celebrating at the stadium

It is a historic day in Tehran, that of Thursday 27 January. Iran managed to overtake Iraq 1-0 and qualify for the sixth time in the finals of the World Cup, which this year will be played in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December. The third consecutive participation after those of 2014 and 2018. It is the first country in the Asian area to win a place in the tournament, among the 14 that have already made it, in addition, of course, to the hosts to whom a pass it is by right. But history is also made in the stands of the Azadi stadium, not just on the grass, where ten thousand people were admitted. And where, for the first time in three years, women (2,000, as many as the tickets reserved for them) can return to attend a match. So much joy in their faces, between songs, jolts and waving flags.