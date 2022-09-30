Iranian girls make their own revolution- Corriere.it

from Barbara Stefanelli

Schoolgirls and mothers, women are the protagonists of the protest against the Islamic regime. In the name of Mahsa Amini

Tehran girls cut their hair. The girls of Tehran and those of Mashhad, Tabriz, Isfahan, Kerman, Qom and dozens of other small big cities on a Persian map that is boundless in our September days. They do it for Mahsa Amini, 22, who was poorly veiled and paid with her life for her insubordination to the aesthetic-ideological rules of the ayatollahs, a regime that – again – tries to oppress women, seeing in every compromise, in every tuft, the beginning of its own end. They do it for the young girl of Kurdish origin, who from the province was on a trip to the capital when she was stopped at the exit from the metro and beaten in the police van. And they do it for themselves, for their own head, to keep it clear and away from the dark cloak in which the Islamic “police of morality” tries to envelop them.

It’s happening these weeks, it happened years ago. In 2019, 2017, 2009. But this time, international observers write, women are more numerous: they lead protests, burn hijabs, dance, sing, dozens have faced death. Students and mothers raise the ancient sword of individual freedom in a land that has known warrior queens. They point it against the wall of the law which in 1979, with the rise of Khomeini, established the obligation of the veil on the head and loose clothing that hide the female form. With combs and scissors, activists invaded the fluid geography of social networks, Viviana Mazza told Courier. Messenger of a retaliation: the rite of the razor – which everywhere in the world serves to frame the armies, to call the recruits to submission – was overturned by the girls of Via Revolution.

You will not have the power to bend or put styling our hair, they seem to say, because we will cut or untie it, determine which image suits who we are. For some time now, the Iranian civil society has been pawing, the Mahsa flag is hoisted on the architectures of a power that Ali Khamenei, 83-year-old spiritual guide, tries to seal with words of concrete. Actress Taraneh Alidoosti wrote on Twitter: Mahsa Amini, repeat her name, don’t forget her and don’t forget the Iranian women. And Ashgar Farhadi, Oscar-winning director, posted the photo of the arrested woman intubated on the hospital bed, already in an irreversible coma: You are more awake than us, we are lethargic accomplices.

Mahsa was not crushed by a heart attack because he is faint of heart, as the State bulletins would like to formalize to extinguish the wave of anger and freedom. His heartbeat was interrupted by those who give as the right to decide which clothes, thoughts, desires are suitable for a woman’s body. But the very bodies of women could reveal that the beginning of the end has begun.