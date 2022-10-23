Iran’s nuclear agency’s email servers hacked

Iran nuclear agency files released by Black Reward group

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran stated on Sunday that an email server of your subsidiary was hacked in a “foreign” attack aimed at drawing “attention” amid protests over Mahsa Amini’s death. The information, they admitted, was posted online.

The Islamic republic has been mired in demonstrations triggered by the death of Amini, 22, on September 16, after his arrest for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

The regime’s repression has caused dozens of deaths, especially among protesters, and hundreds of people have been arrested.

An Iranian hacking group, Black Rewardssaid in a statement posted on Twitter that it had released hacked information related to Iranian nuclear activities, declaring the action an act of support for protesters in Iran.

His statement, published on Saturday, it ended with the words “In the name of Mahsa Amini and for women, life, liberty”, a show of support for the protests sparked by his death in morality police custody last month.

Black Reward said that the information released included “the management and operational programs of different parts of the Bushehr plant”, the passports and visas of the Iranian and Russian specialists working there, and “the atomic development contracts and agreements with domestic and foreign partners”. .

The Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, 1,200 kilometers south of Tehran, is the plant whose email servers were hacked (AFP)

The nuclear agency acknowledged in a statement that a hacker had attacked its subsidiary, the Atomic Power Production and Development Company (NPPD)but downplayed the documents.

“Unauthorized access by a source from a specific foreign country to this company’s email system led to the publication of the content of some emails on social media,” it said in a statement.

These emails contain “normal, everyday technical messages and exchanges,” it added.

“The purpose of such illegal efforts, which are done out of desperation, is to attract public attention, creating media atmospheres and psychological operations,” the statement continued.

Nevertheless, the NPPD is directly responsible for the studies, construction and safe operation of nuclear power plants and the supply of nuclear fuelr, as well as support and cooperation in the manufacture of tools, instruments, equipment, components and facilities required for nuclear power plants and all their related accessories within the country.

Iran reached a historic agreement with world powers in 2015, after years of negotiations over its nuclear program. The deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. It fell apart in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from it, but talks have been held on and off since April 2021 in an attempt to revive it.

Tradesmen and workers organized strikes on Saturday and Sunday in several cities of Iranaccording to several NGOs, in the context of the protests triggered more than a month ago by the death of the young Iranian Kurdish Mahsa Amini.

The repression of the protests, the most important in Iran since those of 2019 against the increase in the price of gasoline, have caused at least 122 deadincluding children, according to Iran Human Rights (IHR)based in Oslo.

Iranian women, many bareheaded, lead demonstrations chanting anti-power slogans and confronting the security forces.

We don’t want spectators, join us,” a group of university students sang; other students, some without veils, shouted “death to the dictator.”

According to the online media outlet 1500tasvir “strikes are organized in cities like Sanandaj, Bukan and Saqez”. The latter is the hometown of Masha Amini. Norway-based human rights group Hengaw also reported strikes by shopkeepers in Bukan (northeast), Sanandaj and Saqez (northwest), and Marivan (west).

Elsewhere in Iran, dozens of students clapped and chanted at a rally at Tehran’s Shahid Beheshti university, according to a video tweeted by 1,500tasvir on Saturday.

Dozens of workers gathered outside a chocolate factory in Tabriz, the capital of East Azerbaijan province, according to other videos that AFP could not immediately verify.

A teachers’ union called a national strike in the country on Sunday and Monday to denounce the repression that, according to International Amnesty, cost the lives of at least 23 children. In a statement, the Coordinating Council of Teachers’ Unions declared that the “sit-in” would be a response to the “systematic oppression” of the security forces in schools.

Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi defied the regime and participated without a hijab in the Asian Climbing Competitions

He also named four teenagers killed, according to him, in the crackdown: Nika Shahkarami, Sarina Esmailzadeh, Abolfazl Adinezadeh and Asra Panahi, and reported the arrest of a large number of teachers.

For their part, the militants accuse the Iranian authorities of carrying out a campaign of mass arrests and travel bans, and the list includes athletes, journalists, lawyers and celebrities.

Overseas, demonstrations in solidarity with the protests in Iran also continued with events in Tokyo and Germany.

Iranian leaders accuse Westerners of fomenting what they call “riots.”

The international community has condemned the repression and several countries along with the European Union have imposed sanctions on Iranian leaders and entities.

Mahsa Amini’s family rejected the official medical report according to which the young woman had died of an illness and not due to “beating”.

