Irany Divad, Ángela Aguilar’s accordionist: who she is and Instagram photos of the Princess of northern music | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Although the success of Angela Aguilar It is due to her remarkable talent and hard work since she was just a girl, we must also give credit to all the people who are with her in each of her presentations, since teamwork gives the results that all fans love to watch.

As well as the production team in charge of logistics, scenery and others, there are other artists who accompany Pepe Aguilar’s daughter on stage, who also get a lot of attention from the spectators because they are very capable people in their respective jobs.

One of the artists accompanying Angela Aguilar is Irany Divad, a young accordionist with an incredible talent for playing said instrument and who has amazed the Aguilar dynasty. That is why in this note we will summarize everything that is known about her.

WHO IS IRAN DIVAD?

She is only 18 years old, the same age as Ángela Aguilar, and is originally from Mexicali, Baja California. It is known that, from a very young age, she fell in love with the accordion and learned to play it very well, to the point that many are left with their mouths open when they see and hear her at concerts.

As additional information, it should be mentioned that he also knows how to play the ukulele and the piano. However, his favorite has always been and will be the accordion, which is opening a path for him in regional Mexican music.

Her talent not only ends with her excellent ability to play the aforementioned musical instruments, as she also has a great voice that has led her to participate in different television programs such as “The Kids Academy” Y “The voice Kids”, although it has never been able to stay with the first place.

With such a young age, there are already many who have baptized her as the ‘Princess of Norteño Music‘ and that predict a very promising future in the world of music.

IRANY DIVAD INSTAGRAM PHOTOS

IRANY DIVAD AND HIS BROTHER

Pepe Aguilar’s record label, Machin Recordsfor some time hired Iranian Divad with his brother David Martinezwith whom he maintains a musical duet that promises to grow over the years, mainly because both are accompanying Ángela Aguilar on her “Mexicana Enamorada” tour.

Although it is time they are focusing on this stage next to the ‘Princess of the Mexican Regional’the two brothers do not lose step in their evolution as a group and promote themselves on social networks with some demonstrations of their talent or when they have to present a new song.

Irany and David form a regional Mexican music duet that promises a lot for the future (Photo: Irany Divad / Instagram)

IRANY DIVAD AND DAVID MARTÍNEZ PRESENTED THE SONG “KISSES”