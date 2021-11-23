IRAP model: incoming reports on the 2018 tax period for exceeding limits of the total amount of individual aid under the scheme de minimis that can be granted in the three financial years of reference and the failure to include the State aid in the National Register (RNA).

With the provision number 324659 of November 22, 2021, the Revenue Agency illustrates the methods by which the information are made available to interested taxpayers and the instructions to follow to regularize the anomaly and benefit from the reduction of penalties provided for violations.

IRAP model and State Aid, reports on the exceeding of the limits in 2018 are coming

In case of failure to insert the State aid In the National Register because of exceeding limits established for individual aid in the scheme de minimis indicated in IS framework of the IRAP 2019 model relating to the 2018 tax period, taxpayers will receive the report to their own digital home.

If the address PEC, certified e-mail, is not active or is not registered in the National Index of Certified E-mail Addresses (INI-PEC), the sending is carried out for Postal mail.

In any case, the same information can also be accessed via the fiscal drawer on the portal of the Revenue Agency in the section “The Agency writes” and then again “Communications relating to the invitation to compliance”.

The reports on the State aid indicated in IRAP model contain the following information:

tax code and name / surname and name of the taxpayer;

identification number and date of communication, deed code and tax year;

date and electronic protocol of the 2019 IRAP declaration;

state aid de minimis relating to the 2018 tax period, indicated in the 2019 IRAP return, for which it was not possible to proceed with registration in the Register;

; Visura Aid de minimis issued by the Registry.

The data are also made available to the Finance police through IT tools.

In the text of the provision of the Revenue Agency of November 22, 2021 it is read:

“For the calculation of the cumulation of de minimis aid, the Registry uses the date on which the individual aid is registered as the grant date. The impossibility of registering the aid due to the exceeding of the total amount that can be granted in relation to the type of de minimis aid determines theillegitimacy of use“.

IRAP Model and State Aid: the instructions for benefiting from the reduced penalties in the event of exceeding the limits

Once you have received the reporting that the state aid limit has been exceeded received and indicated in IRAP 2019 model, the taxpayer has two options:

request information or report any to the Revenue Agency elements, facts and circumstances that are not known to the tax authorities , also through authorized intermediaries;

, also through authorized intermediaries; regularize the anomalies that have emerged benefiting from the reduction of penalties for violations.

According to the instructions provided by the Revenue Agency, if the total amount that can be granted is exceeded, in relation to the type of aid de minimis, derives from a error in compiling the IRAP 2019 form, you can submit a supplementary declaration with the correct data.

In this way the State aid de minimis they are registered in the ANN in thesubsequent financial year to that of presentation of the supplementary declaration in which they are declared.

If the cause of the exceeding the limit it is not a compilation error, the taxpayer must proceed in two ways to regularize his position:

submit a supplementary declaration ;

; return the aid in full de minimis illegitimately used, including interest.

In both the first and second cases, the taxpayer must in any case pay the penalties due, with the possibility of taking advantage of the reduction provided for by active repentance in relation to the timeliness with which the situation is regularized following the instructions of theRevenue Agency.

All details are contained in the full text of the provision of November 22, 2021.