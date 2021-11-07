Iraq, an attack on the prime minister with an explosive drone fails – Corriere.it

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was unharmed. The attack occurred in his residence during a pro-Iranian protest demonstration for the elections

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi unharmed from an attack carried out with an explosive drone launched against his residence, located in Green zone of Baghdad. Security sources reported this.

The attack occurred while hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters they were protesting with a sit-in at the entrance to the Green zone against the result of the parliamentary elections on 10 October.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said he would feel good and called for calm and restraint after the attack. I’m fine, praise God, and ask for calm and restraint from everyone for the sake of Iraq, wrote al-Kadhimi on Twitter, after a drone targeted his home as tensions rise in the country.

The United States they condemned the attack, calling it an apparent act of terrorism. We are relieved to learn that the prime minister was unharmed. This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was aimed at the heart of the Iraqi state, said the State Department spokesman Ned Price. We are in close contact with the Iraqi security forces tasked with supporting sovereignty the independence of Iraq and we offered our assistance as they investigate this attack, he added.