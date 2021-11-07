Iraq, attack against Prime Minister al-Kadhimi with a drone: US-Iran clash on the ‘matrix’

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with an armed drone and was miraculously unharmed. The Baghdad government itself reported in a statement that a drone loaded with explosives attempted to hit al-Kadhimi’s home in the capital’s fortified green zone.

Baghdad residents heard the sound of an explosion followed by gunfire from the management of the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices.

Seven personal security guards of Prime Minister al-Kadhimi were injured in the drone attack.

An attack, the one against the prime minister, which marks a sharp escalation amid the tensions triggered by the refusal of the Iranian-backed militias to accept the results of last month’s parliamentary elections.

The attack took place while hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters were protesting with a sit-in at the entrance to the Green zone against the result of the parliamentary elections on 10 October.

Al-Kadhimi shortly after the attack commented on Twitter when it happened: “I’m fine and among my people. Thank God”. Prime Minister who called on the people to calm and restraint “for the good of Iraq.” He later appeared on Iraqi television, sitting behind a desk wearing a white shirt, looking calm and composed. “Cowardly rocket and drone attacks do not build homelands and they do not build a future,” he said.

The statement released by the state media states that the security forces are “taking the necessary measures in relation to this failed attempt.”

CLASH BETWEEN USA AND IRAN – The attempt to kill al-Kadhimi with a drone attack that has reignited the political confrontation between Iran and the United States.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Iranian National Security Council, indirectly said in a tweet on Sunday that the United States was behind the attack. The assault on al-Kadhimi “is a new sedition that must be traced back to foreign think tanks, which have brought nothing but insecurity, discord and instability to the oppressed Iraqi people through the creation and support of terrorist groups and the occupation of this country for years, ”he said.

Stat Unti who on the other side strongly denounced the attack on the Iraqi prime minister. “This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, has been directed at the heart of the Iraqi state,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price. “We are in close contact with the Iraqi security forces tasked with defending Iraq’s sovereignty and independence and have offered our assistance as they investigate this attack,” he added.

