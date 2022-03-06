Irarragorri’s decision to sell Atlas after the acts that took place in Querétaro

Irarragorri’s decision after the events with Atlas

The theme of Queretaro vs Atlas generates controversy within Liga MX, because there are problems with the issue of fan behavior within soccer stadiums. For this reason, the people of Querétaro are pointed out, but also the people of the Atlas.

In that sense, La Liga MX stated that the two clubs will be investigated, because they want to clarify the issue of where the anger that caused one of the worst embarrassments that has occurred within Liga MX was generated.

This would generate that if you also find people from the Atlas, involved in the subject of the brawl, the sanction could also be given to the visiting team. In a video published in a thread of a David Medrano tweet, what is perhaps the origin of the fight can be seen.

What decision would Irarragorri take regarding the sale of the Atlas?

After the fact, the owner and investor of Atlas would consider a potential sale if this sanction implies that the team is suspended. This would lead him to invest in Zaragoza, a club that is about to be bought by this investment group.

