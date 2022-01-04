Iratus Lord of the Dead FREE on GOG, but only for 48h

These winter sales have been definitely tempting a bit for all platforms. From this afternoon and only for 48 hours you can redeem a free copy of Iratus Lord of the Dead on GOG.

This game it adds to the many titles that have been given away to gamers in recent days. First the Epic Games Store thought about it with an avalanche of games for all tastes, and just a few hours ago Amazon Prime Gaming was also added, which gave Prime subscribers titles of the caliber of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Two Point Hospital, and many others!

To make these Christmas holidays even more enjoyable we also thought of Good old Games, or GOG, the platform created by CD Projekt and dedicated to indie titles and the great masterpieces of the past. Here for a few hours you can redeem a copy of Iratus Lord of the Dead. The goal is to promote the last few days of offers with discounts of up to 90% on over 3,500 games and DLCs.

Iratus Lord of the Dead is a roguelite RPG with turn-based combat inspired by that of Darkest Dungeon. You will take on the role of a terrifying necromancer with the aim of building a mighty army of the undead and conquer dominion under the ground!

To redeem it, just go to the GOG website at this address. But you can only do it for a few hours. In fact, you will have time until Wednesday 5 January 2022 at 14:59.

