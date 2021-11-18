Iratxe Garcia Perez: “Fire hydrants against migrants are not a European method”

Is it normal for Poland to use fire hydrants against migrants stranded at the border with Belarus, exhausted by temperatures that reach several degrees below zero already this season? Is it normal that, apart from the unsuccessful effort on repatriation, all the other European states do not lift a finger to clear the area, freeing migrants from the grip of frost and manipulation by Lukashenko? In search of political voices who denounce this situation of objective conflict with the most elementary laws on the protection of human rights as well as with the founding values ​​of the European Union, we talk about it with the president of the Socialists & Democrats in the European Parliament Iratxe Garcia Perez. “Fire hydrants against people fleeing war zones are certainly not a European way and the right to seek asylum must be respected”, the Spanish MEP tells us, stressing that she would have expected “greater pressure from the leaders” of the states Europeans over Poland. The problem is not in Brussels, he adds, but in the capitals: “The reform of the EU migration policy is blocked in the European Council due to some national leaders …”.

Poland is using fire hydrants and tear gas against migrants stranded in the cold along the border with Belarus, yet no warning is coming from Brussels: do you think this is the right way to deal with this crisis?

Belarus is using asylum seekers as a tool to attack the European Union and the sanctions against the Lukashenko regime must be urgent and strong. The measures already taken to prevent airlines from bringing other people to the border are also an important step. This is not just a Polish problem, but a European one. This is why the whole EU is supporting Poland to face this challenge. However, precisely because it is an EU border, our legal and human rights standards must be preserved when addressing this crisis. International conventions must be respected and the Polish government must allow the presence of NGOs, EU agencies, Frontex and the press. Fire hydrants against people fleeing war zones are certainly not the European way and the right to seek asylum must be respected.

Neither Poland nor the other EU member states are concerned about the situation of these migrants and repatriation to their countries of origin is proving difficult: the crisis on the border with Belarus is further confirmation of the indifference of the whole EU against the tragedy of migration or not?

On this we cannot speak of the EU as a whole, because there are differences. Socialists and Democrats are deeply concerned about migration and we have long been pushing for the reform of the EU migration policy, to reach an adequate and common approach to this common responsibility, based on solidarity between member states. But the reform is blocked in the European Council due to the vetoes of some national leaders. It is they who prevent the EU from acting together according to the values ​​declared in our treaties.

National leaders are the frugal and sovereign who lead several EU countries and ask for European funds for the construction of anti-immigration walls along the eastern border. This is what Poland will do, starting in December. European Council President Charles Michel agrees on the idea of ​​using EU funds to build the wall. The EU Commission is firm on the point that mutual funds should not be used for this purpose. What is your opinion?

I think that no EU money should be used to build walls and I said this very clearly to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The EU was created to break down walls and unite people, not the other way around. Border migrants are victims, vulnerable people used by a cynical dictator. They are not a security threat. We must not give in to populist messages.

Yes, but don’t you think that in addition to saying this, the European authorities should engage in an ethical and moral ‘war’ against Warsaw on the idea of ​​building a wall, regardless of the funds used for this purpose?

As I said, there are different responsibilities and different attitudes in each EU institution. It is the Commission’s responsibility to ensure that the Treaties are respected and that is what I expect. Where EU law is not respected, the Commission must initiate infringement procedures. I would also have liked to see more pressure on the Polish government from other national leaders, I hope in the next European Council. As for Parliament, there is a clear dividing line between progressives and conservatives, with the EPP leader calling for more walls. Unfortunately we progressives do not have a majority in Parliament, but we will not stop launching this ethical and moral appeal to live up to our values ​​and principles.