Ireland Baldwin, the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, reveals having been raped in her teens

The young woman has made her harshest confession to date: “I didn’t tell my boyfriend at the time, or my parents, anyone.”

The recent decision of the United States Supreme Court that has annulled the resolution of the case Roe vs. Wade, which guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion, has caused many familiar faces to raise their voices. On the stage of the recently celebrated Glastonbury Festival we saw how Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen took advantage of their position to sing against what happened, but in social networks the movement has been even greater. Other movie and music stars such as Blake Lively, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift or Selena Gomez have spoken loud and clear about it, showing their disagreement; and there are like Ireland Baldwin who have narrated their own personal experiences so as not to silence the debate.

The daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin has used her profile on TikTok to try to raise awareness and make young people who see themselves in the same situation feel that they are not alone. To do this, she has revealed that when she was just a teenager she was raped while she was unconscious, an event for which she could have become pregnant and would have been forced to have her baby despite the trauma that it would entail after the judicial news of the last days that end the constitutional protection of abortion in the US. “I only share my story because I want other women to feel supported and loved, regardless of whether they want to talk about their experiences or not,” explained the top.

“I’m not here to tell this story, but I have to say that I was raped as a teenager, and I was completely unconscious when it happened. And changed the course of my life“, the model has narrated, thus explaining everything that brought with it this terrible episode of his youth that caused him to also end up suffering from addictions and eating disorders. “I didn’t say anything to anyone for years. The only person who knew about it was the nurse who treated me shortly after. I didn’t tell my boyfriend at the time, or my parents, or anyone,” she said.

Ireland Baldwin goes on to say that “from then on I began to drink more, to party more, to self-medicate uncontrollably. I was immersed in abusive relationships…”, and that is why she thinks a lot “of how traumatic it would have been for me to become pregnant, what I would have endured if I had to raise a child under those circumstances. And I know I have money, support and access to the best medical resources. If it hadn’t been like that, it would have been impossible for me,” he explained.