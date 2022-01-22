Ireland has relaxed much of the coronavirus restrictions

Ireland has reduced most of the restrictions that had been introduced to contain the spread of coronavirus infections, especially due to the large circulation of the omicron variant, which around mid-December had become dominant in the country. The decision was taken with the positive opinion of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), the national committee that deals with the coronavirus emergency: despite the fact that thousands of new infections are still found in Ireland every day, according to the Nphet “the epidemiological situation general is improving ”, and the most recent data indicate that the contagion peak of the new wave of the pandemic has been passed.

From Saturday there will no longer be the curfew that required pubs and restaurants to close at 8 pm and discos and night clubs will be able to reopen. Restrictions on physical spacing have also been relaxed, requiring you to keep a distance of two meters from other people and providing for a minimum distance of one meter between the tables in the premises. Furthermore, the obligation to remain seated during events in closed places has been removed, there is no longer a maximum number for gatherings or to participate in ceremonies and it is no longer necessary to show a vaccination certificate to access public places and other services.

At least until next February 28, the use of the mask in shops, public offices and on means of transport will continue to be mandatory, while the vaccination certificate will always be necessary to travel abroad. From Monday there is also a gradual return to the workplace in the presence; however, the government will continue to assess the possible risks of returning to attendance in collaboration with trade unions and groups of workers.

– Read also: In England the restrictions introduced for the omicron variant will be removed