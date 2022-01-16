Ireland mourns Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher strangled while jogging- Corriere.it

from Paola De Carolis

Thousands also took to the streets in London (and Australia) to demonstrate against yet another femicide. The 23-year-old girl killed not far from home in a small village

LONDON From Scotland to Australia, from London to Ireland, the people of women and men mourn yet another victim of brutal and senseless violence: Ashling Murphy, 23, teacher, musician, athlete, went out at 4pm Wednesday afternoon for jogging and never returned home.

Useless help Not far from her home in Tullamore, a town of a few thousand inhabitants, the young woman met her killer. was strangled and left dying. Despite the arrival of help, she expired shortly after.

In London, and in other places in the UK, in Ireland, in other countries, tens of thousands of people took to the streets, all with the same message, because femicide and violence against women are international problems, which unite us, on which there is no silence, but a pained and furious intergenerational cry that does not respect geographical or biological borders.

The story of Sarah Everard We need to listen to what women tell us, Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin said with emotion at the demonstration in Dublin. It is up to all of us to create a different society, in which we feel safe, and to transform the culture that underlies discrimination, abuse and violence against women. He echoed him Irish President Michael Higgins, according to which it is of crucial importance to reflect on what needs to be done to eliminate violence against women in all its aspects from our society. Only ten months have passed since the murder in Clapham of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old kidnapped and tortured by a police officer on her way home. A disconcerting case, which was followed by others, grim, such as the killing of Sabina Nessa, 28, a few meters from the apartment where he lived.

National debate According to a United Nations report, six women are killed by a man every hour, most of them by a spouse or relative. A pandemic that – a small but important milestone – in many countries is no longer consummated far from the spotlight.

The way we view the phenomenon is changing: The problem is not women, but men, said Orla O’Connor, director of the Irish National Council for Women. Not all men are violent, but everyone can and must work to make any kind of violence against women unacceptable. In the wake of Everard’s death, the same statements had sparked a national debate, with spiteful men who had called themselves out and the police, among whose ranks the murderer had militated, ready to give advice to women on how to protect themselves. Not today.

The vigil Ashling played the violin, accordion and bagpipe. In March 2021 he had started teaching at Durrow National School, he had a class of twenty-eight first grade children. She lost her life along the Grand Canal, on an avenue, Fiona’s Way, which owes its name to another missing woman. We lost an angel, mother Kathleen said. At the wake Pap Ray played them with the banjo When you were sweet sixteen, by the Irish band The Fureys, dissolving in tears with the last chord.