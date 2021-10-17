Ireland protagonist of The Last Duel by Ridley Scott – In Armchair

The highly anticipated film directed by Ridley Scott, which lines up stars such as Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, finally arrives in Italy today and will also bring one of the greatest Irish castles to the room, as well as other iconic points of the island of Emerald.

Although set in 14th century France, “The Last Duel” was, in fact, partially filmed in Ireland, and the castle of Cahir, in County Tipperary, one of the best preserved on the island, plays a leading role.

Dating back to the 12th century, it was built on a rocky island in the River Suir, on which it stands showing off its sturdy walls, turrets, towers, keep and moat, making it the perfect setting for thrilling battle scenes. .

And those who want to see it not only at the cinema, but also live, will have the opportunity to live an immersive experience, thanks to the presence of an engaging audiovisual show, which allows you to relive its long history.

Cahir Castle, however, is not the only piece of Irish heritage to play an important role in the film’s scenes: some shots were shot in different locations in Dublin and Wicklow, as well as in another scenic monument such as the medieval ruins of Bective Abbey. , in County Meath.

Ireland also loved by the cast: Matt Damon’s life in the seaside village of Dalkey – Also thanks to the start of the pandemic, the protagonist of the film, Matt Damon, who arrived in Ireland in March 2020 with his family to start filming, spent a long period in Ireland, very much appreciating his “obligatory” stay in Dalkey, near Dublin.

In this small coastal village, with a cosmopolitan atmosphere and inhabited by Irish stars such as Enya, Bono, The Edge and the director Neil Jordan, the actor took advantage of the inevitable break to enjoy its evocative atmosphere, also linked to being the main port of Dublin in the Middle Ages.

The two-kilometer radius he had available to be able to move was not at all tight and allowed him to relax, between a jogging session at Killiney Hill and swims in the sea.

Interviewed at the time, Damon said, “This is one of the most beautiful places we have ever been. It is absolutely gorgeous and even within a radius of only miles there are trees, woods and ocean. And now that it is in bloom, it is incredible, a bit like a fairytale “.

For fans of The Last Duel, another point of Ireland not to be missed can therefore be Dalkey, a beautiful place every season and easily reachable in just over half an hour from Dublin, using the train, a means that allows you to enjoy in total relaxation the view of the Dublin bay. Its pubs and excellent restaurants are highly recommended, such as Finnegan’s Pub, housed in a 1982 Victorian building and also loved by Bono Vox!

