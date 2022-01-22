Ireland removes anti-Covid restrictions: “We have overcome the Omicron storm. Booster doses have revolutionized the situation”

L’Ireland has abolished almost all of the anti-Covid restrictions and back to normal. The prime minister Micheál Martin he expressed satisfaction at a press conference in which he stated that “today is a good day because Ireland has passed the Omicron storm“. Pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theaters no longer have to close at 8pm, they can work at maximum capacity and you no longer need the green pass, relegated to international travel only, to access it. The work from home it is no longer mandatory and the only limitation to resist is the one that imposes the use of indoor masks.

Martin recalled how the program of the booster doses “Has radically changed the situation” and received the applause of the National Public Health Emergency Team, the equivalent of Italian CTS, which recommended abolishing the anti-Omicron limitations.

The weekly incidence of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland is equal to 1145 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants, a figure in sharp decrease compared to the peak reached on 10 January when the weekly incidence had reached 3405 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. The growth of hospital admissions was substantially interrupted and 1,016 beds were occupied in the ordinary wards and 89 in the intensive care units, more or less half compared to the peak of January 2021 when they were 1,950 and 212 respectively. deaths, on average seven to twelve in the last week, they are much lower than in April 2020 and February 2021 while 80 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 77.3 percent are fully immunized.

Christine Loscher, Professor of Immunology at Dublin City University, explained to The Journal that some people “will continue to be cautious” and that “no one says that things are over, but the threat to public health it is no longer as it used to be”. The professor stressed that booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine are 90 percent effective against serious illness and hospitalization and “this is why it is right. loosen restrictions Right now. We are no longer paying attention to cases because ours immunity she is very tall”. Omicron “is not a threat like the previous variants” and “even if a new variant appears we would have another level of protection”.

Optimism, therefore, but also a pinch of prudence. Doctor Gerald Barry, researcher of virology at the University College Dublin, he said, as reported by the site BreakingNews.ie, that “from the point of view of the population I would say that we are starting to live our lives and that we are optimistic but the government should think about strengthen our defenses“. The executive, according to Barry, should prepare for the possibility of new waves and don’t use restrictions as a litmus test if the situation worsens. The priority must be investing in the health system to “overcome the next wave without massive restrictions”. The comparison is that “with the Second World War”And with“ peacekeeping after the conclusion ”. This can be done “with peace negotiations” or “by strengthening armaments”.

Ireland distinguished itself, during the pandemic, for having had a very prudent attitude which resulted in the longest lockdown of public places of the European continent. Parks, pubs, cinemas, restaurants and theaters have been closed, as confirmed by theIrish Times, for 120 days starting in March 2020. The lockdown, after a short summer respite, is back with the autumn season and the second wave of infections, proving to be a real nightmare for the country. Non-essential stores reopened on May 17, 2021 after more than four and a half months of closure while the restaurants and pubs indoors are back in operation only at the end of July 2021. Not all businesses were also able to go online when the restrictions were in place.

However, the economy was not affected by the ongoing pandemic and the Gross Domestic Product grew by 13.6 per cent during 2021 and this abnormal growth benefits so much from the growth of exports how much of the activity of multinationals operating on Irish territory. The unemployment rate it fell from 26 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 to 7 per cent in the last quarter and forecasts are encouraging given that by the end of the year it could reach 5 per cent, the pre-pandemic low.