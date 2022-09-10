Irene Montero charges Ayuso and his “propagandism” for the three days of mourning in honor of Elizabeth II

Asked about the order of three days of mourning in Madrid in honor of Isabel II, Irene Montero has not hesitated to reproach Isabel Diaz Ayuso that he did not show “half respect for the thousands of people who died in residences” during the worst moment of the pandemic or for the death of the writer Almudena Grandes.

“She is a propagandist and I wish she had shown half the respect that she is showing for a foreign queen for her neighbors,” said the Minister for Equality to the media from Alcorcón, where this Saturday she will deliver the prizes for the mini-basketball tournament that, on the occasion of the patron saint festivities, is celebrated at the Santo Domingo School of Early Childhood and Primary Education.

Of course, the minister of United We Can showed her respect and condolences to the family of the British monarch and all her loved ones. “That’s the thing these days,” she settled.

The spokesperson for the purple formation in the Madrid Assembly, Caroline Alonsohad already criticized the decision of the president of the Community of Madrid: “these are the typical issues on which the president of the CAM focuses that do not seem very appropriate to us”.

Ayuso, through a message on his official Twitter account, described Isabel II as “an iconic woman of the 20th century, who knew how to reinvent herself in the 21st century, while imprinting her personal stamp on it. A symbol of continuity, stability, of a community of peoples and of faith spread throughout the world”.







