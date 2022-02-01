Iren’s solutions to deal with the expensive electricity and gas bills

As announced by ARERA at the end of last year, a increase of the 65% of the electricity bill and of the 59.2% of the natural gas bill. This trend reflects the fluctuations of wholesale energy marketswhich always have an impact on the actual price invoiced to final consumers, in particular the upside from the international quotations of energy raw materials he was born in CO2 price.

Precisely for this reason a Government interventionlater included in the Budget Law 2022 and equal to about 4 billion euros, which will help to contain the expensive bills by lowering the percentage increase to 55% for light bills and al 41.8% for gas bills during the first quarter of 2022 (forecasts that refer to the typical family under protection).

Therefore, despite being averted it worst case scenario, however, the increases seem destined to hit millions of users. The Iren Group it therefore decided to initiate an intense dialogue with associations and consumers (customers served are approximately 2 million, between the free and protected market) with the aim of further alleviating the increase in energy prices.

Various solutions have emerged, most of which are already in place, which will result in overall savings valued at 270 million euros for families in the free market.

First the payment of invoices in installments, which allows the dilution of the total amount in different installments to be paid in the months following the initial expiry date, respecting the specifications provided by the supplier. This payment option has always been proposed by Iren to its customers and has been renewed with conditions of greater favor as evidence of the commitment to end users.

Furthermore, thelight offer called “Fixed & Low”, Provides for a price for the energy component blocked for 12 months from activation and can be taken into consideration by all those users who want to protect themselves from further unfavorable changes in the price of the PUN during the 12 months following the subscription.

The Customer Care in all the touchpoints involving the company and customers, such as the local branches (which in 2021 were enriched by 6 additional units), the toll-free number, the website and social networks. In this way the relation between Iren and its users – current and potential – an even stronger and more present bond is renewed, increasing efficiency and proactivity.

Finally, the web platform and theIrenYou app have been updated and have seen the implementation of new functionsready to be completed in early 2022 and which will help carry out the installment of bills online in a practical and intuitive way.

The advantages of Iren in the free market

Thanks to the new initiatives it will be possible not only to obtain a savings concrete in the bill, but also one optimized payment management it’s a better customer support.

In fact, Iren users who have joined the free electricity marketalso taking advantage of the offers a locked pricehave not so far undergone significant increases, but on the contrary have been able to benefit from a average savings on an annual basis (calculated from the first half of 2021 to the first half of 2022) of approx 170 euros per user.

For the gas component the average savings on an annual basis of customers served on the free market (approximately 650 thousand) and calculated over the same time horizon is – according to estimates – even higher, equal to approximately 270 euros per user.

The mechanism of the payment by installments it can be particularly advantageous, especially if considered the complex historical moment affecting the energy sector on a global level.

The customer care it will then help users not only in activating offers, but also in resolving any doubts about users and – together with online systems – will allow faster and more effective interaction.