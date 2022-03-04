Irina Baev, Russian actress, confessed that she “would love” to have indefinite residence in Mexico | celebrity | rmmn | TVMAS

The actress Irina Baevacurrent partner of Gabriel Soto, was approached by the Mexican press upon arrival at the Mexico City airport, where he answered some questions about the situation of his family living in Russia.

According to the actress of Russian origin, her parents, sister and nephew are well, for the moment out of danger, but very concerned about the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine.

“My family is fine, I am in constant communication with them. Everything is calm, they are fine”was what the actress replied.

“We are texting each other every day, all day. We are talking, obviously with the time difference, but so far everything is calm, “ added Irina Baeva.

On the other hand, the actress of “Vino el amor” and “I plead guilty” referred to the possibility of obtaining her indefinite residence in Mexico after so many years living and working in that country, to which her response surprised more than one .

“Actually, I can do it now, because of my papers. I’ve been in Mexico for almost ten years, right now in July it’s going to be ten years… I’d love to, really”he said very enthusiastically.

