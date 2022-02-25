Irina Baeva captivates at Premios Lo Nuestro clad in a revealing black dress | Special: Instagram

The acclaimed Russian actress, Irina Baevawasted beauty, elegance and flirtatiousness during her arrival at the delivery of Lo Nuestro Awards 2022 clad in a revealing black dress that exposed her toned abdomen and sculpted tanned back.

Irina Baeva attended the 34th edition of the oldest award ceremony in the history of Latin music, wearing a fitted black dress with a halter neck and mermaid cut from the exclusive collection of Enrico Bonpani which complemented diamond earrings and high sandals.

The 29-year-old model and actress captured the spotlight of the press from the FTX-Arena from Miami, Florida, wearing a low ponytail with a side parting and smokey makeup that highlighted her cat eye liner, her tanned cheeks and her delicate nude lips.

With sublime elegance, Irina Baeva walked the magenta carpet on the arm of her fiancé, the handsome Mexican actor, Gabriel Sotodressed in a traditional black suit that he complemented with a bow tie and dress shoes.

On this occasion, the award gala was hosted by Yuri, Alejandra Espinoza, Gabriel Soto and David Bisbal, who also acted as presenters. Irina BaevaAngélica Vale, Joel Deleón, Susana González, Majo Aguilar, Edén Muñoz, among other Latin artists.

Well-known Latin music celebrities gathered at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, wearing their best clothes on the magenta carpet as a prelude to the great event that is broadcast completely live on the television network Univision.

During the awards ceremony for excellence in Latin music, in addition to awarding the winners of the different categories, Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar, David Bisbal, Camilo and Grupo Firme paid an emotional tribute to the legendary Vicente Fernandez.

In addition, artists such as Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Manuel Turizo, Natti Natasha, Olga Tañón, Pepe Aguilar, Pitbull, Ángela Aguilar, CNCO, Christian Nodal, Camilo, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Laura Pausini, Sebastián Yatra, Prince Royce and Gente de Zona will delight to the public with their interpretations.

Irina Baeva is one of the most beautiful, talented and acclaimed actresses on Mexican television and in recent times she has starred in iconic covers of prestigious magazines and has become the ambassador of renowned international brands.

The famous artist from Moscow, Russia is one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry and is currently recording the new telenovela for Televisa called “Love Divided” which stars alongside Eva Cedeño, Andrés Palacios and Gabriel Soto.