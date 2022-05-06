Irina Baeva exudes style in Paris; in cropped shirt and mini skirt | Special: Instagram

The talented Russian actress Irina Baeva is on vacation in Paris, France, and recently published a pose in which he appears squandering her exquisite style from the heart of the “City of Light” dressed in cropped shirt and mini skirt.

Irina Baeva posed captivating with the monumental Eiffel Tower in the background wearing a white cropped shirt from the Italian firm Prada and a camel-colored mini skirt which she complemented with discreet gold accessories, a handbag, sunglasses and chunky white boots.

The famous 29-year-old actress captivated in its path with its incomparable beauty from the romantic French capitalshowing off her blonde hair in soft waves and light makeup with a natural finish that highlighted her tanned cheeks and her delicate nude lips.

Irina Baeva is getting closer to reaching the altar with her handsome fiancé Gabriel Soto, but before swearing eternal love They decided to cross the world to enjoy a pre-honeymoon aboard a luxurious cruise ship. which toured several Mediterranean countries.

They visited the most emblematic places of Greece such as the ancient theater of Epidaurus built in the 4th century BC by Polykleitos the Younger, considered the theater with the best acoustics in the world and declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1988.

The lovers also got to know the iconic windmills on the famous island of Mykonos, located on a hill facing the Aegean Sea that date back to the 16th century, and marveled at the paradisiacal beaches of the island of Santorini: the tourist jewel of the country.

But before you begin your romantic pre-wedding getaway, attended the parade of the new Pronovia collection in Barcelona, ​​Spainthe renowned Spanish firm that made the two wedding dresses that Irina Baeva will wear during her dream wedding.

Gabriel Soto proposed to Irina Baeva on October 25, 2020 on a paradisiacal beach in Huatulco, Oaxaca, and currently They are in the middle of preparing for their long-awaited wedding that will be held before the end of 2022.