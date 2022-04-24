Irina Baeva reveals the firm that will make her wedding dress

Although Irina Baeva Y Gabriel Soto have not defined the date on which their wedding will take place, which they hope to celebrate sometime next summer, the couple’s plans continue and it seems that they are very advanced, because in addition to the fact that they already have a clear idea of ​​the place where They will say “Yes, I do”, the actress recently revealed who will be in charge of making the incredible bridal trousseau with which she will walk down the aisle soon.

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS:

From Barcelona, ​​Spain, the city where she went hand in hand with her fiancé to witness the Pronovias fashion show in the front row, Irina Baeva was extremely excited to be surrounded by the whole bridal atmosphere and to be able to be part of this great event , the actress did not miss the opportunity to reveal to her followers the fashion house that will be in charge of making her wedding dress. A true spectacle the show of the new collection of @pronovias. By the way, Shall I tell you something? They will make my wedding dress/s, so more inspired and excited, impossible!”, He expressed the happiest on his Instagram profile where he shared some photos of the parade and his experience within the show.

For his part, Gabriel also shared some glimpses of his attendance at this incredible fashion show in which the house specialized in bridal dresses presented its new collection, so the future spouses could get an idea of ​​​​the inspiration that the beautiful dress will have. from Irina for her wedding.

SEE GALLERY

In fact, Irina Baeva attended the event with an incredible dress that could well be the preview of what her wedding day could present, and despite the fact that it is a simple design, it was made with a corset soft pink lace and a flowing tulle skirt in the same tone, without a doubt the actress looked like a princess, ready to reach the altar.

What is expected from the wedding of Irina and Gabriel

As the date approaches, fans of Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto have been able to find out what the actors’ wedding could be like, hoping to have everything ready to take this important step. In fact, one aspect that they have considered is the visit of the actress’s family, so they have devised a plan for them. “We are looking at that issue, for example, the translator, since my family does not speak Spanish… They are like so many details that we have to check. Besides, we want to do a fusion like the Mexican wedding with a little bit of the Russian wedding, so for example we are trying to put together the menu so that it has elements of one thing and another, we are also looking at the whole theme of music. And to see what we would like my family to see while they are here and what they would like to see of Mexico, and well, them too, to see what wedding traditions there are in Russia that we could also integrate into Mexican culture. I think it’s going to be father!” she commented she excited last January to Wake up America.

SEE GALLERY





