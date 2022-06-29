Irina Baeva scolds Gabriel Soto in public and criticism rains down on her

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto They were captured upon arrival at the International Airport of Mexico City, where the actress was annoyed at the press’s questions about the progress in her wedding preparations.

The couple, who still unable to resume his plans to get to the altar, was walking quickly to catch a flight to Miami, Florida and at one point Irina scolded her fiancé for talking to reporters who approached them and tell them a little about the activities they would carry out in the United States.

“Really, last week we saw each other here like three, four times at the airport, I really swear to you that nothing has changed, not even the smallest detail, we haven’t made any headway, things continue as they are‘, he replied in an annoyed tone.

When asked about the reasons for her trip, the actress did not want to answer or give details about it and only limited herself to saying that “they want to know everything, I’m not going to tell them… let’s go to work, they want to know everything, friend”.

When the same question was asked Gabriel Soto, immediately answered and when he was about to talk about the details of his work trip, Baeva interrupted him and scolded him for sharing information that seconds before he had avoided talking about. “Don’t say! They want to know everything and you tell everything, you have no intrigue!” commented the actress. “I tell everything,” added Gabriel Soto.

The attitude you showed Irina Baeva unleashed a wave of criticism on social networks, where users lamented the lack of kindness with which she responded when approached by reporters at the airport.

“Ridiculous clown, don’t forget that thanks to the public it is what it is“, “Because he is a public figure, it is obvious that he is asked what plans he has and where he is going, but from his attitudes and way of responding, I already see why there were only 4 microphones trying to get an interview… People MAMONA!! !!”, “Ridiculous”, were some of the comments that can be read in the Instagram post of the program “Venga la Alegría”.

