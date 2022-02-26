Irina Baeva shows off her sculptural curves in a skin-colored translucent dress | Special: Instagram

The acclaimed Russian actress, Irina Baeva, showed off her statuesque figure during her participation as presenter at the award ceremony for Lo Nuestro Awards 2022 clad in a revealing translucent dress that revealed her charms.

Irina Baeva wore a tight-fitting skin-colored translucent dress with a high neck and long sleeves that matched a beige bodysuit, showing off her blonde hair in soft waves with a parting in the middle and smoky makeup that highlighted her tanned cheeks and her delicate nude lips.

During his arrival at the FTX-Arena from Miami, Florida, captured the spotlight of the press with his toned abdomen and his sculpted tanned back wearing one of the most outstanding outfits of the award ceremony for excellence in Latin music.

Irina Baeva walked the magenta carpet dressed in a revealing black dress with a halter neck and mermaid cut made by the Italian designer Enrico Bonpani which she accessorized with luxury jewelry from the iconic French brand Messika and high sandals.

The famous artist originally from Moscow, Russia, attended the awards ceremony with her future husband, the handsome Mexican actor, Gabriel Sotodressed in a black tailored suit from the German luxury brand Hugo Boss which he accessorized with a bow tie and dress shoes.

As we announced in I am Carminethe awards gala was conducted by Yuri, Alejandra Espinoza, Gabriel Soto and David Bisbal and Irina Baeva, Angélica Vale, Joel Deleón, Susana González, Majo Aguilar, Edén Muñoz, among other Latin artists, also served as presenters.

Renowned stars of Latin music gathered at the delivery of Lo Nuestro Awards 2022 and shone on the magenta carpet of the FTX Arena in Miami, Floridabefore starting the award ceremony that was broadcast completely live through Univisión.

During the 34th edition of the oldest award ceremony in the history of Latin music, Ángela Aguilar, Grupo Firme, Camilo, Christian Nodal and David Bisbal joined their voices to pay an emotional tribute to Vicente Fernández produced by Pepe Aguilar.

Artists such as Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Anitta, Manuel Turizo, Natti Natasha, Olga Tañón, Pepe Aguilar, Pitbull, Sofía Reyes, CNCO, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Laura Pausini, Sebastián Yatra, Prince Royce and Gente de Zona delighted the public with their spectacular interpretations.