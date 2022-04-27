Irina Baeva teaches chones during her vacations in Greece | Special: Instagram

The talented Russian actress, Irina Baevais on vacation in Athens, Greece, accompanied by her fiancé Gabriel Soto and recently published a pose from the ancient theater of Epidaurus in which he appears showing the chones.

Irina Baeva paired an oversized white short-sleeved shirt top with iridescent boxer shorts and tiny ripped denim shorts with frayed hem and accessorized her stylish outfit with a hat, sunglasses and flat sandals.

The famous 29-year-old actress squandered her matchless beauty and exquisite style showing off her straightened blonde hair parted in the middle and a light make-up with a natural finish that highlighted her cat eye liner, her tanned cheeks and her delicate nude lips.

Just a few months after swearing eternal love at the altar, Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto, crossed the world to enjoy a pre-honeymoon aboard a luxury cruise ship and they are visiting the most emblematic places of the capital of Greece.

But before starting your vacation dreamy they traveled to Barcelona, ​​Spain, so that Irina Baeva could try on her wedding dress and attended the parade of the new collection of the renowned Spanish firm that is making it.

Gabriel Soto proposed to Irina Baeva on October 25, 2020 in Huatulco, Oaxacaafter more than two years of dating, and are currently in the midst of preparing for their long-awaited wedding to be held in mid-2022.

Irina Baeva is one of the most beautiful, talented and acclaimed actresses on Mexican television. and throughout his extensive career in entertainment, he has starred in iconic covers of prestigious magazines and successful advertising campaigns for renowned brands.

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto worked together in the telenovelas “Vino el amor” and “Soltero con hijas” and for the third time they share credits on the small screen starring in the melodrama “Divided Love” which began transmissions in January 2022 on the Las Estrellas channel.