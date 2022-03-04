Irina Baeva tells how her family is in Russia in the face of the conflict with Ukraine | Famous

Irina Baeva assured that his relatives who live in Russia are out of danger in the middle of conflict in Eastern Europe. Her parents live in that nation, as well as her older sister, Nina Kabochkina, and her nephew.
The Single with Daughters actress revealed in a meeting with the press upon her arrival at the Mexico City airport that she has been in constant communication with her loved ones, who closely experience the warlike problems between Russia and Ukraine.
“My family is fine, I am in constant communication with them. Everything is calm, they are fine … “, she pointed out in the statements taken up by the Hoy program.
Russian actress he did not want to give his position on the attacks who has made his native country Ukraine, he only expressed feeling calm because he has not lost contact with his family.
” We’re texting every day, all day. We are talking, obviously with the time difference, but until now everything is calm … “, she revealed.
Irina Baeva could seek Mexican nationality
Irina Baeva fulfilled her dream of becoming an actress in Mexico and over the years she has earned a name in the entertainment world. These professional and other personal satisfactions of hers, such as having fallen in love with Gabriel Soto, have led her to analyze the possibility of becoming Mexican.
Soto’s future wife considers that Mexico is his “first and second home” and that he could soon process the nationality, since he is about to celebrate a decade living in Aztec land.
“Actually, I can do it now, as a matter of my papers. I have been in Mexico for almost 10 yearsright now in July it will be 10 years… I’d love tothe truth,” he said about requesting indefinite residence in the country where he currently resides.
Irina’s family will travel to Mexico for her wedding
Despite recent events in her home country, Irina remains calm knowing her family is safe, allowing her to continue focused on personal aspects as their upcoming wedding with actor Gabriel Soto.
The actress of Pasión y Poder and Vino el Amor stated in an interview for Despierta América in January that her plans include his family traveled from Russia to Mexico to witness her union with the actor.
“We are already with the preparations, we are recording at the same time, so we are just starting, seeing places, everything and above all the subject of my family, we are already seeing how they can come here to Mexicowe are already solving it”, he mentioned at that time.
The couple of actors plan to arrive at the altar in the summer and are planning all kinds of details so that their family has a pleasant stay in Mexico.
“I think in the middle of this year the wedding will finally take place, we are very happy“said the actress in said interview. “We are looking at this issue, for example, the translator, as my family does not speak Spanish… They are like so many details that we have to check … “, he added during the talk.