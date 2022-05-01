Irina Baeva with her prominent curves in a white outfit

The soap opera actress is a fan of sharing with her followers beautiful outfits that highlight her charms, so during her visit to Greek territory she did not hesitate to show off her prominent curves with a white sport setlike a queen this woman.

Irina Baeva always shows off her beauty with beautiful outfits that highlight her charms, so on this occasion she wore a white sports outfit that highlighted her prominent curves. The top garment was a long-sleeved top with tiny holes.

The lower part was made up of leggings with the same design as the top, this garment highlighted its peach. Immediately his followers began to fill the comments section with many compliments, among which the one of michelle renaud who did not hesitate to highlight her beauty.

Through his stories he shared his walk through the famous city of Santorini, Greecewhich is characterized by its architecture in white and sky blue, in addition to being on an island surrounded by the Aegean Sea, a precious place that you are enjoying.

He even showed off an image where these lovers are staring into each other’s eyes and another where they are clashing glasses, to which Irina Baeva He added a beautiful message, “celebrating love and all blessings, always with you @gabrielsoto”.

He also shared that they had the only cold and cloudy day of the year, but in the same way their visit was spectacular, their trip was envious. So far they are only news that the actress has shared on her social networks, but she will surely surprise us with more news.

Not only with photographs in foreign lands, but also with beautiful outfits, like today or a few days ago, where he wore a gray mini dress with studded white boots. Each of these outfits gives her followers many ideas to wear on a daily basis.

Irina Baeva shows off her prominent curves with a white sports outfit. instagram special



Little has been known about work projects, since he has not yet announced if he will be in a leading role or at least playing a relevant role. We will keep you updated on any novelty that arises, as well as what Gabriel Soto shares.

Which also published a video in which he recapitulates a little of what they experienced in Santorini, they look very in lovehow nice that their agendas allowed them to get away from work a bit and enjoy these moments of rest as a couple, they are beautiful.