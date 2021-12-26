Irina Karamanos: the companion of the new president of Chile who does not want to be called First Lady

Don’t call her First Lady. Neither is “the president’s girlfriend”. And no, not even «primera dama». Irina Karamanos is an anthropologist and social scientist, speaks four languages ​​and leads the feminist front of Social Convergence. And yes, he has also been in a relationship with Chile’s president-elect Gabriel Boric for nearly three years. But, as she explains in her interviews, now that her name becomes more and more famous in the country, “all political positions must be rethought, starting with a figure like that of the first lady” because, for the feminist activist, connected to ties personal between a person and the person holding the office of president.

The “president’s girlfriend”

“Irina Karamanos is her name,” Boric replied after seeing headlines defining the companion as “the president’s girlfriend” and omitting her name. Hence Karamanos’ opinion on the role of the “primera dama” has become a subject of debate in the country. “It is a position that deserves to be rethought because we are in different times, many things have changed and therefore we have to rethink power and the relationships that derive from it”, explained Karamanos according to what he reconstructs El Mundo before his comrade’s electoral victory, which brought Chile the most left-wing government ever since Salvador Allende.

«Irina, besides being a polyglot, is an artist. She drew an artichoke and said it represented her a lot, because I tried to extract every petal from the artichoke to reach her heart. So I saved it as Chofi on my phone ”, says the president on TV. «We like to imagine a future together, as well as living this dizzying present that has touched us. Love goes through there. We call chofo And chofa, artichoke. We like artichokes very much ».

Who is Irina Karamanos

The daughter of a former leader of the Greek community in Chile, Karamanos is 32 years old, she still writes El Mundo, and the calm and firm speech. Her social science background boasts studies in education, anthropology, cultural management and citizenship training. “We are partners in life and also in politics, so it was very encouraging to see people telling us their ideas, starting conversations, that’s how this campaign was,” she says. The Chilean media recount her as Boric’s political adviser and confidant, and report her crucial role in collecting 34 thousand signatures to register his coalition in the electoral struggle that ended up bringing him to the Palacio de La Moneda. “With Gabriel we are part of the same political project, we share these convictions and concrete hopes to contribute to the construction of an alternative society. This is the horizon and the main responsibility today, ”explains Karamanos to the Chilean newspaper La Tercera.

