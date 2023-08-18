Irina Shayk Ambushed With Cristiano Ronaldo In The Midst Of Romance With Tom Brady

Irina Shayk dated Cristiano Ronaldo for five years, from 2010 to 2015And despite being away from that relationship for almost a decade, he still can’t escape the football star’s fans, as evidenced in his comments section. Instagram,

digital ‘ambush’

Sheikh, from 37 yearsRecently started dating retired NFL quarterback tom brady And now CR7 fans have flooded their IG with Ronaldo’s pictures, videos and memes. They also use images of his wife, Georgina RodriguezTo disturb the model.

the supermodel seems unfazed by it content avalanche Ronaldo in his comments. She became popular due to dating him, but she later had a child with the actor. Bradley Cooper,

Shayk and Cooper left it behind four years of courtship, However, his fans are not making memes on his social media accounts Hangover.

His most recent post, a sexy tennis session a few days agoOne of the guys who filled in the most comments in the CR7 section, but the trend of doing so started when he was first seen with Brady.

Irina Shayk vs Gisele Bündchen

Brady, from 46 yearsdivorced supermodel Gisele Bundchen Late last year and her relationship with Shayk finally leaked.

Bundchen, 43, was also pulled in the comment section Ronaldo fans compared Shayk to Brady’s new girlfriend.

Obviously, Shayk has tried everything possible keep her relationship with Brady a secretHowever, they were recently spotted together in London.

The couple spent 48 hours locked in a hotel room And they went separately. Neither party has denied or confirmed the romance rumors.