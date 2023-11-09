Irina Shayk calls ex Bradley Cooper the ‘best dad’ to daughter Lea

Getty Images (2)

Irina Shayk She has nothing but love and admiration for her former partner Bradley Cooper – Especially when it comes to her skills as a parent.

“He is the best father that Lee and I could dream of,” the 37-year-old model gushed in an interview. Eli Published Wednesday, November 8. “It always works, but it always works because we make it work.”

Between their busy schedules and not having the help of a nanny, Shayk said she and Cooper, 48, try their best to give daughter Lea De Seine, 6, a normal childhood. “We both take Lee with us everywhere,” he said. “He is very easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I gave her a drawing book and said, ‘Mom is working out.’ She had been drawing for an hour. then we went Michael Kors fitting. She met all the girls. Michael gave him a bag. “He made a kitty cat for her.”

Despite being a mother, Shayk said she is “still the same person” she was before welcoming Lee, joking, “Oh boy, can that girl get the caviar!”

Shayk and Cooper welcomed their first and only child in March 2017, two years into their relationship. Although the pair sparked engagement rumors for years, their romance ended in July 2019 after four years. At the time of their split, a source exclusively told us weekly The pair will “coordinate to ensure that their daughter always has one parent with them,” she said, adding, “When important events happen in Lea’s life, both Bradley and Irina will be there.”

Shayk later called her ex-husband a “perfect, hands-on father” in an interview in September 2021. high gentility, “No granny. Lee went on holiday with him for about two weeks – I didn’t call him even once,” she added.

John Koploff/Getty Images

In addition to remaining cordial co-parents, the exes have also sparked rumors of a reconciliation. Another insider revealed, “Irina and Bradley are becoming more and more flirtatious with their correspondence and spending time together.” We in November 2022, noting that their friends “think they’ll get back together”.

Despite the speculation — and a reunion inside the 2023 Met Gala in May — Shayk and Cooper both moved on with new romantic partners. Cooper, for his part, was associated with Dianna Agron And Huma Abedin Last year, while Shayk made headlines in July for her relationship tom brady, A third source confirmed this We Shayk’s brief romance with the 46-year-old former NFL star “turned sour” last month.

During her relationship with Brady, Shaq posed for topless photos while on vacation with Cooper. His Instagram Story, uploaded in August, also included a photo of Cooper lying shirtless on a kayak. A fourth insider revealed, “Tom has no idea whether Irina is still seeing Bradley or not, but it’s really none of his business.” We those days. “Tom and Irina are not in a committed relationship, so she is free to date whoever she wants.”

later on wednesday Eli In the interview, Shayk dodged a question about her and Brady’s current relationship status. “No comment,” she told the outlet. “I share my work stuff because I have decided to keep my personal life private. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something that’s mine. If someday I feel like I want to share it, I will.