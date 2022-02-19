Irina Shayk creates a new fashion

Russian top model Irina Shayk always knows how to turn heads and set trends in the most surprising way. This week, one morning in New York, the ex-girlfriend of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, wore green rubber Swedes to walk in the cold winter air with a phenomenal bearing, which has made them the perfect outfit for cold days.

Irina Shayk wore olive green pants, a gray sweatshirt and an oversize brown waterproof coat, accompanied by half-boots and half-Swedes. Crocs ankle boots that have set a trend and have blown up the comfortable Swedes in shoe stores because they all want to look like the top model. The shoes are olive green rubber, which combined perfectly with the pants. These waterproof swedes are ideal for winter and worn with jeans, tracksuit or dress, they enhance a casual look and show off with personality.

The footwear worn by Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex-girlfriend on the streets of New York belongs to the firm UGG and its price is 80 dollars, according to what is published on its website. They are very practical thanks to the studded sole and removable socks, it is ideal for the coming days of spring. They have a moisture-wicking fabric made from a rich wool blend, but crafted to feel and wear like genuine sheepskin.

But not only Irina Shayk has fallen for the comfort of the rubber Swedes, also the actress Dakota Johnson has just let herself be photographed with this shoe that always generates so many opinions for and against, in a version that we could describe as one of the most classic in navy blue.

Also, Kendall Jenner has recently worn more practical and combinable Swedes that are already one of the most important trends of the season. The sister of the Kardashians loves straight-cut, high-waisted jeans, which she has combined perfectly with a pair of Swedish Birkenstock brand, beige, soft, in fabric, ultra neutral and with zero shrillness, with a unisex spirit, which combine with everything and that competes in comfort and style.

Last winter we also saw the hair Swedes, a scandalous fashion that raised a lot of controversy. From the firm UGG, the same one that supermodel Irina Shayk has just worn, came the Swedes with fur worn by Andalusian photographer Rosa Copado, combined with gray jeans and a loose trench coatin the same vein as the leggings-boots with which Paula Echevarría dared.

Definitely, if it’s about comfort and elegance at the same time, there’s plenty to choose from, not just UGG, Birkenstock or Crocs. Last year, Balenciaga presented for its spring 2022 season, croc-style rain boots and high-heeled swedes in green, gray and black, very striking, and we assume that they are much less comfortable than those recently worn by Irina Shayk, although we do not doubt that she will also dare with a rubber model with a heel, and surely the Russian model would set a trend, as she always does.