Irina Shayk dodges Tom Brady question, calls Bradley Cooper ‘the best dad’

Irina Shayk avoided questions about her rumored brief romance with Tom Brady but she had plenty of nice things to say about her former partner Bradley Cooper.

When asked about the numerous paparazzi shots taken of her and Brady together over the summer during an interview for the November issue of Elle, Shayk said she had “no comment.”

“I share my work stuff because I’ve decided to keep my personal life private,” Shayk, 37, said while avoiding a reporter’s question on dating speculation.

“That’s why it’s called personal,” he continued. “Because it’s something that’s mine. If someday I feel like I want to share it, I will.

Sources confirmed last month that Shayk’s relationship with the seven-time Super Bowl champion had “strained” less than four months after seeing each other.

Shayk had “no comment” when asked about his involvement with Brady. Dan Jackson for ELLE

"If one day I feel like I want to share it, I will." Dan Jackson for ELLE

The former New England Patriots quarterback, 46, and Shayk sparked dating rumors in July when they were seen getting cozy in a car in Los Angeles. They were then seen around the world, going for a date night in Manhattan as well as a romantic getaway in London.

A source told Page Six that Brady — who ended his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bundchen in October 2022 — wasn’t taking things very seriously with Shayk and was still playing the field. .

Meanwhile, another insider said the model was enjoying her time with Brady, but she’s still hopeful things will work out with Cooper, with whom she has 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Shayk and Brady’s relationship “turned sour” after four months. Getty Images for Reform Alliance

The retired athlete divorced Gisele Bündchen last October. TomBrady/Instagram

“The relationship took years,” the insider told Us in September.

However, another source shared that Cooper had no plans to rekindle his relationship with Shayk.

“(Shayk and Cooper) haven’t been together that long,” the second source said. “They’re co-parents and that’s the point. they are best friends. They are happy. “Brad really likes Tom, and has been nothing but supportive.”

Shayk, who is now apparently single after her relationship with Brady ended last month, confirmed she has an amazing co-parenting situation with the “A Star Is Born” actor.

Shaq has a 6-year-old daughter, Lee, from Cooper. getty images

He called his former partner “the best father.” gc images

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl tells Elle that she and Cooper, 48, are great at balancing their work schedules with their parenting responsibilities.

“We always find a way,” she told the magazine, adding, “He’s the best father that Lee and I could dream of. “It always takes work, but it always works because we make it work.”

Cooper is currently dating Gigi Hadid and the pair have been spotted hanging out in public several times.

She shared that the model and actor “always find a way” to make their co-parenting work. getty images

Cooper is hanging out with Gigi Hadid. gc images

“This is getting serious very quickly,” a source exclusively tells Page Six. “They’re together every day.”

The source added, “He finds her intellectually interesting.”

Hadid, 28, has daughter Khai, 3, with her ex-partner Zayn Malik.











