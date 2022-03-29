Iris Cardona: “We are probably facing a new upturn”

The Department of Health made a call for caution on Monday, in the face of what could be a new uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the advancement of the BA.2 sublineage of the omicron variant of COVID-19, which is projected as the next dominant in terms of community contagion in Puerto Rico.

“The call is prudence. We are probably facing a new rebound, not necessarily more serious and more deadly, but more contagious”he claimed Iris CardonaHealth’s main medical officer, during a meeting with journalists at the agency’s headquarters.

The doctor, however, did not raise the need for changes in the measures set by the government in the face of the pandemic, until now. “I really think that two years into this exercise we should already know individually what our risk is. […] The call is that we have the opportunity not to allow it to reach 10% or 40%, as happened in December (with the upturn by omicron) “he pointed.

The positivity rate for the island -updated at noon- is 5.93%, a moderate level within Health standards, according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English). The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the positivity rate be no greater than 5%. The incidence, on the other hand, was placed at 48.85, also a moderate level and approaching the substantial level, after registering 42.21 on March 15, the lowest point after the dramatic rebound between December 2021 and February 2022.

About BA.2, Cardona recalled that it is a fact that the sublineage is more contagious than the original variant of omicron and delta, although in clinical terms, international observations point to less severe symptoms. “You are seeing more presence of gastrointestinal symptoms in young adults, perhaps a little less at the level of the lower respiratory tract, but you continue to see nasal congestion, sore throat. People may think, ‘I woke up with an allergy.’ […] Don’t think it’s an allergy, try to get tested,” he said.

The doctor Melissa Marzan, main Epidemiology official, emphasized, for his part, that in the results obtained in the genomic sequence of samples of COVID-19 cases in the week of March 6 to 12, 13 of the 19 samples -or 40.6%- they corresponded to BA.2, while in the week from February 17 to March 5, only four of a total of 42 -9.5%- corresponded to the sublineage. The trend, in this sense, points to BA.2 being predominant in terms of community contagion on the island.

“The global picture is that where BA.2 is circulating, it is starting to become predominant. We envision it to be the same scenario for Puerto Rico”Marzan said. “We have seen the trend of increasing incidence, beyond positivity.”

The epidemiologist also reiterated that genomic surveillance has been active through two main strategies, which are sampling tied to characteristics of interest in population groups such as pediatrics, hospitalized people and outbreaks in schools, and complying with the sequence of at least 5 % of molecular tests with positive results. In that sense, Manzán stated that the number varies according to the number of tests carried out and results.

“Under both strategies we comply with them,” he said. From February to March, 679 samples of a total of 8,140 cases have been sequenced by means of a confirmatory test, “so that is more than 5%”.

Marzán recalled that the fixed test centers are still active, with between 85 and 90 weekly events throughout the island. “We have tests to do, at the rate of 40,000 tests (weekly), until mid-summer,” he indicated, although only between 3,500 and 4,000 are being carried out. “They are not being carried out, because people are not participating,” said the epidemiologist, calling people to carry out the molecular test if they have symptoms or suspect contagion.

“Early detection is a pillar to be able to control any epidemic matter. We want people, if they are positive, to know it. What we need is for there to be more citizen participation.”he pointed.

Through the municipal tracking teams, the Epidemiology Office was attending until this morning about 200 identified outbreaks, “which have been worked on and are in containment,” said Marzán. Of the total outbreaks, 36 correspond to educational institutions -which includes public and private schools, care centers, preschools and higher educational institutions-.

The epidemiologist also mentioned that family outbreaks and outbreaks related to travelers are categories that have represented chains where there are two or more people infected from the same event or in the same space. The age groups that currently have the highest incidence, Marzán indicated, are those under 19 years of age.

The number of hospitalized for COVID-19 on the island stood at 42 this Monday, an increase of four patients in the past 24 hours, according to the Health report. The total is divided into 34 adult and eight pediatric cases. On the other hand, the agency indicated that no new deaths from the virus were reported, so the total remained at 4,159.

Cardona assured that hospitals are aware of the increase that has been observed in cases. During the omicron uptick, the Research and Data Unit of The new day compiled reports from hospital staff that showed a lack of human resources to adequately care for patients and availability of spaces and beds for COVID-19 patients, despite the fact that in absolute numbers, hospital institutions informed Health that there were beds available.

“Communication is direct, they are aware,” said the main medical officer, while reiterating that the antivirals Molnupiravir and Paxlovid are available both in hospital pharmacies and in Diagnostic and Treatment Centers (CDT) and community pharmacies. “We have a presence in all the towns of Puerto Rico,” she said. The goal with antivirals, especially with people who have pre-existing conditions or who are in risk groups, is to prevent them from developing severe illness and being hospitalized.

Similarly, the monoclonal antibody treatment Bebtelovimab is available for patients with mild to moderate symptoms in adults and children (12 years and older) who test positive for coronavirus and who are at high risk of progressing to severe disease, hospitalization, and death. There are 157 courses available for this treatment and Salud expects that between this Monday and Tuesday an additional 165 will be received. Evushield, on the other hand, is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies that work as a preventative treatment, recommended for immunocompromised patients.

On the other hand, Cardona reiterated that the available vaccines are a recommended method for the prevention of contagion, severe disease and death, so he insisted that those who have not been vaccinated or have not received the booster, do so. “The vaccines we have work,” she said.