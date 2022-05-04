Irish multinational will open its first solar park in the country | Companies | Business

The Irish multinational Mainstream Renewable Power (MRP) is constantly analyzing the different markets in the region to identify opportunities for the development, construction and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects.

(Read: In 4 months, 70 MW of renewables have entered).

In a dialogue with Portafolio, Manuel Tagle, the company’s general manager for Latam, explained the interest in carrying out projects in Colombia, the allocation of more than 50% in the energy auction of the company Air-e, and the projects that it seeks to execute in the country.

Why is Colombia attractive for MRP?

We made the decision to enter Colombia for three reasons. The first, the real commitment of the country in diversify your energy matrix, encouraging the development of renewables. Second, it is the rapid regulatory and technological adaptation to global changes that the Colombian electricity sector has shown, which is mature. And third, the interest in contributing to the development of green hydrogen projects and offshore wind energy.

How do you project the development of the business?

We seek to be a relevant actor within the Colombian renewable industry towards a diversified energy matrix free of C02 through various sources. In this sense, the country is making significant efforts to achieve an organized energy transition. In the short term, we will focus on the growth and maturity of our portfolio of wind and solar projects, which add up to more than 1 gigawatt (GW).

What does the assignment mean in the Air-e auction?

We are very committed to the assignment of our first PPA in the Colombian market after our arrival in 2019, which consolidates our presence in the country and Latin America.

After the award of this long-term power purchase agreement, in the coming months we will complete the development phase of our first Andromeda solar park. Subsequently, we will move on to a financing phase and finally we will concentrate our efforts on its construction phase for its entry into operation in 2024.

Undoubtedly, the path traveled with the development of this project will help to generate standards for the strengthening of our portfolio of projects.

In which regions of the country do you plan to develop solar plants?

In the organization we build portfolios of projects in which we combine technologies and geographic diversity, which allows us to make the most of the different types of wind and deliver a stable supply of clean energy.

In Colombia we plan to replicate this model, that is, to diversify complementary technologies (such as wind and solar) and in different geographical locations where there are favorable conditions in terms of renewable resources and network availability, among others.

Manuel Tagle, General Manager Latam of Mainstream Renewable Power private file

Why is Colombia ideal for the development of solar plants?

Due to its proximity to the equator, the country has a good potential for solar radiation, and that within its peculiarities it has a very stable behavior in the year. It means that, when the monthly generation amounts of the solar projects are added, the monthly variability is found to be relatively low. This helps structure generation portfolios that are more attractive to clients.



Are you interested in participating in a new energy auction?

The system’s usual expansion mechanism was reliability charge auctions, in which the hydraulic and thermal projects, and the trading agents were not used to long-term contracts. The usual thing was between two to four years, but based on the need to diversify the matrix and the competitiveness driven by renewables, the Colombian market has been moving towards long-term contracting.

(Also: Inaugurated the first solar energy farm in Casanare).

This public process is essential for the development of the country’s renewable industry and for the entry of new actors. It is also essential that these types of initiatives continue to be promoted, such as the long-term contracting auctions promoted by the government, the marketing mechanisms of Resolution Creg 114/2018, and the long-term contracting of marketing agents for the market. regulated through the mechanism of Creg Resolution 130/2019. Initiatives such as Air-e are also essential.

What is the projected investment for 2022?

During 2022 we will make announcements as the projects and their financing progress.

BRIEFCASE