Irish ports and ships are changing after Brexit

Prior to its exit from the European Union, the UK was Ireland’s largest European trading partner, which used it as “Land bridge” for its trade within the European Union. With customs controls and costs introduced between EU countries and the UK after Brexit, things are change: Ireland trades more and more directly with the European countries of the continent, without plus go to the UK.

The way Irish shipping trades are changing can be seen first and foremost in some data: from January 2021 – when the UK completed its exit from the Union – to date, the total tonnage of the Port of Dublin has dropped by 3.3 percent, with a rather significant transformation in the direction of exports. The loads transported from Ireland to English ports (especially Liverpool, Holyhead and Heysham) in fact decreased by 21.2 per cent, while those transported to European ports (especially Rotterdam, Zeebrugge, Antwerp and Cherbourg).

Before Brexit, nearly two-thirds of Irish exports were directed to the UK: today they are split halfway between the UK and mainland Europe, where traffic is expected to grow further.

The growth of direct maritime trade with European countries without passing overland to the United Kingdom has led Ireland to also change the type of boats used to transport goods: before Brexit it used above all the so-called “RO-RO” ships (from roll-on, roll-off), i.e. those on which wagons, lorries and other wheeled vehicles loaded with goods get on, which then, once they arrive at their destination, get off and transport the loads. Before Brexit they were useful because they allowed the crossing of the English “land bridge” in a fairly short time (about 15 hours of travel) before reaching the European continent.

Now, with customs controls on English soil, Ireland is better off “bypassing” the United Kingdom and reaching the European continent directly, albeit with a longer journey, and only by sea, of about 24 hours. Ireland has therefore begun to use more and more “LO-LO” ships (from lift-on, lift-off), i.e. those with cranes on board, which load and unload goods in the ports of arrival and departure independently, without the need for vehicles.

As told al Financial Times Eamon O’Reilly, one of the managers of the port of Dublin, also given the greater distances to travel once they reach European countries, the LO-LO ships are less expensive and much easier: from January to September this year, their use it increased by 14 per cent (and, although it dropped, the use of RO-RO ships also moved towards the European continent).

To adapt to these changes, Ireland is also modifying and strengthening its ports: it will invest € 1.6 billion in a 30-year expansion plan for the port of Dublin, which, among other things, will enlarge the terminal destined for LO- LO, which at the moment is insufficient with respect to the needs. In October Ireland also opened a new terminal in Dunkirk, France, as the main destination of a new route that will depart not from Dublin but from Rosslare port, which is further south and therefore has faster access. to the European continent.

