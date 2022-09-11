Irish soccer team fans celebrate the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The news about the death of Queen Elizabeth II was a blow to the Premier League teams, who expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to her through their social networks.

Even the teams that participated during the confirmation of the news, at the beginning and half time, held minutes of silence in his honor.

A situation that did not happen in all European football properties, during a Europa League match between Djurgardens from Sweden and Shamrock Rovers from Ireland, a club that experienced an embarrassing moment on the part of its fans.

A situation that did not happen in all European football properties, during a Europa League match between Djurgardens from Sweden and Shamrock Rovers from Ireland, a club that experienced an embarrassing moment on the part of its fans.

Hours later, through a statement, the institution rejected the attitude of the fans and assured that it will take important measures to eradicate the problem.

“Shamrock Rovers FC have been made aware of the chanting by a group of people at last night’s match. Such callous and insensitive chanting is not acceptable at our club and goes against the values ​​that Shamrock Rovers FC stands for.”