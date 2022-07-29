Irma Vep: Olivier Assayas’ new masterpiece and Kristen Stewart’s theory

Irma Vep has just concluded its season on the HBO Max platform, endorsing the quality of its original products in the face of the uneven offer from the competition.

About the series I only have words of praise when it comes to highlighting the script of its meta satire, the production and the latent content of a work derived from a previous film by Olivier Asssayas, “Irma Vep”, in turn inspired by one of the first successful serials in history, “The Vampires” by Louis Feuillade, about a mystery plot divided into ten episodes, being a creative adaptation of the serials and crime novels of the pulp French.

The original revolves around a journalist who investigates the coups of a secret society, having an ambivalent relationship in the face of the attraction exerted by the members of that clandestine group, led by the Great Vampire and his girlfriend Irma Vep, played by the legendary Musidora. , one of the so-called stars was primitive, according to the canon of Gilles Lipovetsky.

Anticipating the rise of terrorist cells in the Gallic country, Paris is discovered overwhelmed by a gang of outlaws, who turn it into a city not of light but of panic, under the sowing of chaos that escapes the control of law enforcement officers. .

A film, then, ahead of its time and capable of anticipating the emergence of conspiracy visions, of parallel states that exist in the world, from ancient times to the present.

A curious regime of shadows that exposes the double standard and the ambiguous relationship with darkness that nests in the heart of the European soul.

Between kidnappings and assassinations of politicians, “The Vampires” arrives in the year 1915, announcing the passage from impressionism to expressionism, visually elaborating the atmosphere of nightmares that will lead to two world wars.

So it can be considered a triumph of an industry that knew how to quickly assimilate the transgressions of the avant-garde.

Not surprisingly, Musidora and Irma Vep become breakout icons.

For this reason, the terrible child of French critics and Cahiers Du Cinema, Olivier Assayas, decides to undertake a remake of Feuillade’s film with the Asian actress Maggie Chung in 1996, making it known in the international market, elevating it to the status of muse and star, before her explosion in “In The Mood for Love”, a film that quietly evidences the turn of the century in the year 2000, in addition to the birth of new sensibilities and waves that were going to emerge as a result of the influx of authors like Wong Kar Wai, Christopher Doyle and Assayas himself.

Not a minor detail, Assayas films one of his serial masterpieces, “Carlos”, with Édgar Ramírez in one of his best roles to date.

After a long prologue, which I am responsible for being a fan of the director, it is time to say that the series “Irma Vep” represents the expression of a metalinguistic idea, on the verge of experimentation and rehearsal, which has accompanied cinema French since the time of the new wave.

Indeed, the 2022 series revisits the 1996 film by Assayas, which derives from Louis Feuillade’s “The Vampires”, managing to interest us in its way of delving into its characters, its plots, and the issues that shake production today. of content, going from censorship codes and political correctness schemes, since everything is discussed without imposing a restrictive agenda.

In one episode, for example, the problems of consent, the toxicity of div environments, the complexes of emerging stars and the violence that still prevails on film sets are addressed, printing a contemporary version of the classic “La Noche Americana ”, about an eventful and tragicomic filming, here sprinkled with the influence of silent camp in the silent era of the seventh art.

In another, we understand the existential and sentimental anguish of the protagonists, who behind a facade of luxury consumption and hedonism, conceal phenomena such as impostor syndrome, “burn out” or the fact of feeling burned out prematurely, loneliness in herd and the paradoxical unhappiness that afflicts the idols of the next generation.

The cast is one of many attributes, headed by Alicia Vikander’s subtle performance, which fills Musidora’s leotard suit, incorporating multiple layers of meaning, as a ghostly and anti-heroic presence that dialogues with the specters of Assayas’ female multiverse(Personal Shooper , Clouds of Sills Maria and the 1996 Irma Vep).

At times, the camera intoxicates us with love for the contemporary dance that Vikander executes, between hotel rooms and the roofs of Paris, which outline a melancholy and surreal vision of the city, on the edge of dreams and nightmares, the obvious and the hidden. , the magical and fantastic, the funny and the acrobatic from the masters of black and white humor.

The merit of the series lies in undressing a reality that we thought we knew, justifying the raison d’être of cinema, which is to question ourselves about the essence of its device, facing the world. For something the inclusion of the original file of “The Vampires” in the edition of the series.

Secretly, “Irma Vep” affirms that cinema today clings to the reproduction of its myths, of its icons of the past, in a loop that reverberates memory, at the price of stagnating it in nostalgia.

Hence, the characters suffer from a kind of infantile regression crisis, whose redemption occurs in the process of reconnecting with their demons of yesterday.

The series concludes in an armistice with the protagonists, letting them close their cycles, but also prolonging their duels that continue to work with love and empathy.

It is no coincidence, finally, the inclusion of Kristen Stewart in chapter eight, because she represents one of the sources of inspiration for the story that we see in the HBO series “Irma Vep”.

Malena Ferrer told me from the first episodes and her theory came true: Irma Vep is a series about Kristen Stewart at the moment of accepting the breakup of Robert Pattison and facing the fate of her coming out of the closet.

At that moment, Kristen’s life intersects with Assayas’s on the set of two films, the echoes of which resonate in the montage of the “Irma Vep” series.

Stewart’s theory can be confirmed in Assayas’s latest tweets. So Malena hit the nail on the head.

Besides, I want to recommend her for brightening up our day with a casting that we adore, where we were dazzled by Adria Arjona and Devon Ross, who is the new Kristen Stewart, one of the coolest models on the planet.

Applause for the contributions of Vincent Macaigne (Rene Vidal), Jeanne Balibar (Zoe) and the monstrous Lars Eidinger (Gottfried).

A legion of great actors who serve as the secret glue for Assayas’ authorial proposal.

I take my hat off.