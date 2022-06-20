«Irma Vep», the return of the velvet ninja

It seems that fiction is beginning to exhaust the subgenres of nostalgia. In full explosion of remakes, reboosts and other formats that recover myths of yesterday, HBO has passed the game. your new “Irma Vep” series recreates the filming of a hypothetical remake of the first fiction that featured a female supervillain “Les Vampires”. A mute vampire thriller seems like quite the challenge for any adaptation. However, this scenario serves to criticize some of the inertia that the industry has gained in recent years, while other good customs of classic cinema have fallen into oblivion.

These criticisms of the new industry focus on the director of the shoot, a romantic filmmaker. It’s what he can’t stand when a feature film divided into six chapters is called a series or miniseries. Pedro, although he is the most pedantic, this director will squeeze the maximum potential of the protagonist, played by Alicia Vikander. Alicia is known for playing Lara Croft in the popular Tomb Raider saga. with permission of Angelina Jolie, although he has also starred in other feature films such as “La chica danesa” or “Exmachina”. This is the most important role of her in series format.

Vikander brings to life a Hollywood star who has grown tired of commercial cinema, the industry and fleeting blockbusters. She now seeks to rediscover her essence as an actress in a reference to classic cinema. Everything about her is designed for her, from the velvet jumpsuit she’ll wear, to every hotel room. The glamour, the galas and the great promos of her have bored her for a long time. Now he seeks to experiment, he is not interested in statuettes or going to the big late nights. She is burned by the spotlights.

More about the address

Olivier Assayas is a French filmmaker who has become one of the leading voices in international contemporary cinema. He began his career as a painter and graphic designer. Later, he began to make his own short films while pursuing his interest in globalizing culture and technology as editor of Cahiers du Cinema (1980-1985). Since his first feature film, “Désordre” (1986), which received the Critics’ Week Award at the Venice Biennale, he has consistently presented a rich and diverse body of work that has earned him international recognition. Among his most celebrated films are: “Irma Vep”; “Summer Hours”; Named one of the “Best Movies of the 21st Century (So Far)” by The New York Times; “Demon lover”; “Clean”; “Carlos”; which won the Golden Globe for Best Miniseries or Movie Made for Television and earned two Emmy nominations, including Directing for a Miniseries, Movie, or Dramatic Special; “Clouds of Sils Maria” for which Kristen Stewart won the César for Best Supporting Actress; “Personal Shopper”, which won the Best Director Award at Cannes; After May, which won the Best Screenplay award at Venice; and more recently «Double lives» and «The wasp network».

The cast includes Alicia Vikander as Mira, Vincent Macaigne as René Vidal, Jeanne Balibar as Zoe, Devon Ross as Regina, Lars Eidinger as Gottfried, Vincent Lacoste as Edmond Lagrange, and Nora Hamzawi as Carla. Set against the backdrop of a chilling crime thriller, Mira (Alicia Vikander struggles as the differences between her and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Two particularly parallel realities.