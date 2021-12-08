IRobot Roomba e5154 on offer at half price on Amazon

Just a touch on the smartphone display to start the big cleaning. One of the biggest advantages of the Roomba e5154 today on offer on Amazon it is the possibility to remotely control it with your mobile phone. The iRobot robot vacuum cleaner can be easily synchronized with the home Wi-Fi network and managed via the smartphone app.









Of course, the robotic vacuum cleaner also excels in cleaning operations. An innovative three-phase system allows you to remove even the most stubborn dirt, while the technology with double multi-surface rubber brushes allows you to remove the hair of our four-legged friends from the floor and carpets.

Roomba e5154: features and functionality

The iRobot Roomba e5154 on offer on Amazon was designed with our four-legged friends in mind. The double brush system it is in fact able to lift the hair that pets leave around the house and vacuum them without difficulty. In addition, the advanced filter system is capable of removing up to 99% of mold, pollen, mites and allergens from dogs and cats.

Thanks to the three-step cleaning system, the robot vacuum cleaner from the US manufacturer is able to remove even the most stubborn dirt. The sensors “dirt detect“Finally, they are able to identify the areas where the concentration of dirt is greater, thus ordering the robot to clean more intensely and ensure thorough cleaning of all surfaces.

The maintenance of the robot, then, does not require who knows what commitment. Once the container is full, it will be sufficient to empty it inside the dustbin (or the undifferentiated tub, depending on the indications of the municipality in which you live) and rinse it under running water. In a matter of seconds, the Roomba e5154 will be ready to clean floors and carpets in your home again.

There are, as mentioned, the smart functionality. The iRobot Roomba e5154 can be synchronized with the home Wi-Fi network and managed remotely thanks to the smartphone app. With a touch on the display you can operate the robot vacuum cleaner even if we are miles away from home, while the Alexa skills and the Google Assistant functions allow you to control the robot even with simple voice commands.

Roomba e5154 top offer on Amazon: discount and price

Buying the iRobot Roomba e5154 on Amazon today you can save 50% of the list price. A discount that allows you to save 250 euros and pay for the robot vacuum cleaner 249.90 euros. A real top Amazon offer, in short, which will expire at midnight on December 14th.

Roomba e5154 robot vacuum cleaner with Dirt Detect and Tangle-Free Brushes

