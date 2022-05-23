Iron | Ceuta Television | News Ceuta

Like a Wagner opera, excessive and halfway between the dreamlike and the epic, this Viking story set in Iceland in the 10th century narrates a raw version of the story of the Lion Kingto blood, fire, and the iron of the swords.

Alexander Skarsgård (with extensive filmography, but especially famous for the role he played in the series TrueBlood), plays a brutishly disinherited prince left for dead who returns years later to claim his revenge. Argument older than the black thread, which usually works perfectly in adventure films and has the decorative complement of a beautiful Nordic setting, in the paradisiacal and wild Icelandic setting.

Yes, definitely “wild” is the word that defines not only the locations, but a production that makes violence almost unnecessary for the viewer and essential for the story as a whole (forgive a contradiction that makes sense after viewing the tape), the driving plot vehicle of a plot of adventures and action.

While it is true that the moments in trance could be reduced somewhat so that the footage and its duration would be lighter, the fight choreographies (you can imagine that they abound), are very aesthetic, and for aesthetics, the locations of some of the fights, especially all the end in what seem the very gates of hell, which has its alter ego in an Icelandic volcano.

Along with Skarsgård as familiar faces of the cast, we find some like Ethan Hawke or the physically difficult to identify Nicole Kidman, who after the tons of plastic injected into her face, still retains the ability to act reaching the standards of expressiveness that they presuppose an actress of her depth and her caliber.

The “dirty” atmosphere derived from a philosophy of life from other times in which honor, strength and courage prevailed, is the ideal for the proposal to be realistic and attractive, although without concessions to the gallery, for good and worse. If anyone thinks rugby is a tough sport, wait until you see the Viking version, club in hand, in which only one can be left standing… The Northman It is, in short, a film to which we could include the sign of “different”, within a very conventional script of those that attract the general public. Apparently I can’t think of too many arguments to say that this combination will not be successful at the box office.

SCORE: 6

JUAN CARRASCO DE LAS HERAS → [email protected]