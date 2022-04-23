Iron deficiency: the signals that the body sends us when we are dangerously short of it

Iron is an essential mineral for the health of our body, but too often we are deficient in it. Let’s see together what are the symptoms, treatments and signs that should not be underestimated in these cases

The iron it is a precious element for our health. This mineral is in fact very important for the growth and development of the body and for the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. A significant iron deficiency could lead toanemia, which if not treated properly can increase the risk of infections and heart failure. (For further information: Anemia: several causes, the most common being a lack of iron).

There iron deficiency is one of the most common nutritional disorders in the world and affects over a quarter of the world population, as well as being the main cause of anemia they suffer from, according to theWHO, about 700 million people. Let’s see together what are the symptoms and signs that should not be underestimated

The most common symptoms related to iron deficiency

Iron deficiency can result in unpleasant symptoms that can affect the quality of your life. Many people affected by this nutritional deficiency have in fact encountered health problems, lack of concentration and work productivity. In general, the symptoms related to iron deficiency can vary from person to person and although apparently different from each other in reality they can be closely related.

According to the NHS, website of the English health systemthe most common symptoms can include:

tiredness and exhaustion lack of energy shortness of breath rapid heartbeats (heart palpitations) pale skin brittle hair and nails ( frequent headaches

How Much Iron Do We Need?

The amount of iron we need varies according to age and different stages of life, in fact:

8.7 mg per day for men over 18

per day for men over 18 14.8 mg per day for women aged 19 to 50

per day for women aged 19 to 50 8.7 mg per day for women over 50

Treatments

If you think you have any of the symptoms just mentioned caused by iron deficiency, we recommend that you consult with your doctor who will probably prescribe blood tests, through which he will be able to ascertain if yours is a real deficiency anemia. of iron.

If your doctor confirms your suspicions, he will most likely prescribe some supplements to rebalance iron levels and bring red blood cells back to normal. The main goal of treatment is to restore the correct levels of hemoglobin And iron.

Plant sources of iron

Nutrition is certainly a good way to get more iron, among the plant foods that contain more we find:

It is vital to hire C vitamin to help your body absorb iron better. Make sure you eat enough foods rich in vitamin C, such as fruits and vegetables.

Signals not to be underestimated

There can be many signals that the body sends us in case of anemia linked to iron deficiency, among the most common not to be underestimated we find:

burning or swelling of the tongue

pallor

dryness of skin and hair

leg fatigue

nails that break quickly

sudden cramps

dry mouth

tingling in the hands or feet (could also be linked to a deficiency of vitamin B12)

Sources: WHO / SSN

