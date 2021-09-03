Iron Maiden, here’s how Keanu Reeves influenced Bruce Dickinson for the lyrics of the album Senjutsu

The Iron Maiden are back with a new album out on September 3rd, titled Senjutsu, which comes out six years after the last The Book of Souls. Ten songs and eighty minutes of heavy metal rides that the band’s lead singer Bruce Dickinson he defined: “Old fashioned and therefore beautiful»Composed mainly by the bassist and founder of the band Steve Harris and a sequence of meanings, references and symbols that mark a new chapter in the imagination of Iron Maiden, capable of conquering generations of fans.

After telling the story of the single’s animated video The Writing on the Wall based on a biblical story and created by two Pixar artists, Bruce Dickinson told the stories behind the album’s lyrics in an interview with Revolver magazine. One of the three songs signed by him, Days of Future Past is directly inspired by Constantine, 2005 film based on the comic series Hellblazer in which Keanu Reeves interprets the role of the occultist John Constantine, dead and risen to become demon hunter in a society on the brink of the end, overwhelmed by violence and greed, where God is absent.

Constantine received positive reviews for the irony, the dark visual imprint and the Keanu Reeves’ ability to put a face to an antihero, damned too, who does not act to save the world but above all his own soul. All Themes that fit perfectly to the vision and imagination of Iron Maiden. Bruce Dickinson said that Days of Future Past is directly inspired by the film: “I thought it would be interesting to write a text imagining the point of view of the character played by Keanu Reeves, forced to stay on earth until his fate is fulfilled. John Constantine would probably ask himself: wait a minute, why did God put all this weight on the shoulders of men?“