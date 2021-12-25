Iron Man 2, Steve Jobs had literally hated the cinecomic Marvel: “It sucks”

Considered one of the brightest-minded men of our age, Steve Jobs he is known for being the co-founder of Apple, one of the most famous and influential manufacturers of computers, smartphones and new technologies in the world. A genius, inventor, computer scientist, entrepreneur and millionaire who has not infrequently been compared, precisely for these characteristics, to the figure of Tony Stark, hero of movies and comics Marvel that we could basically describe with the same words used a few seconds ago to define Jobs. Still, it seems the mastermind behind “the apple” wasn’t exactly a fan of Iron Man, or rather, he was certainly not a fan of his second standalone film, which at the time of its theatrical debut he had heavily criticized during a telephone exchange with Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney.

To tell it was the president of the House of Mickey himself, who unveiled this curious episode in 2019, inserting it in his autobiographical book:

“When Iron Man 2 was released in theaters, Steve [Jobs] went to see him with his son and called me the next day. “I took Reed to see Iron Man 2 the other night”, he told me, “It really sucks”. To which I replied: “Well, thanks. He has already grossed $ 75 million and will be doing big numbers this weekend. I don’t take your criticism lightly, Steve, but this film is a hit and you are not the audience. ” I knew that Iron Man 2 wasn’t an Oscar movie at all, but I couldn’t let him believe he was right all the time. “

In truth, while not a title designed to compete for the Academy Awards, cinecomic con Robert Downey Jr. it had been widely appreciated by both the public and critics, so much so that it still has a score of 72% on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator today. Of course, we were in the early days of MCU, therefore a film like Iron Man 2 it was still aimed at a much more limited audience target than the current one, but it was certainly a success that allowed Marvel Studios to begin expanding their Universe to the present day.

Directing the film on a script signed by Justin Theroux, we remember, was the actor and director Jon Favreau, currently in theaters with the third chapter of Spider-Man, where he reprized the now famous role of Happy Hogan. In the cast, alongside Robert Downey Jr., we also saw names like Gwyneth Paltrow (Virginia “Pepper” Potts), Don Cheadle (James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow / Natalie Rushman), Sam Rockwell (Justin Hammer), Mickey Rourke (Ivan Vanko / Whiplash) e Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury).

Source: ComicBook

Photo: Getty (Justin Sullivan); MovieStillsDB

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED