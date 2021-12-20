Iron Man 3, Jon Favreau drastically changed the course of the MCU with just one choice

The Marvel Cinematic Universe it wouldn’t have been the same without many of its protagonists: da Robert Downey Jr. to Chris Evans, it is obvious to give credit to the main faces of the franchise, but there are those who have been able to contribute in a very important way even with a minor role.

To declare it was directly the creative head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige. On the red carpet of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Feige praised the contribution made to the entire MCU by Jon Favreau. In addition to having kicked everything off with Iron Man And Iron Man 2, for over 13 years he has been interpreting Happy Hogan, bodyguard first and security manager then on behalf of Tony Stark. A role that he is carrying out above all by appearing alongside Peter Parker in the Spider-Man films, a bit as a mentor and a bit as a love interest of the Aunt May by Marisa Tomei.

However, the reason why Feige is so grateful to the director and actor is not related to the two films he directed, but to the third stand alone made by Shane Black. Jon Favreau was in fact instrumental with a choice that changed the film’s ending and the course of the MCU. Word of the “boss”:

“I’ve said it many times, the MCU would not have been the same at all without him. Obviously for Iron Man and everything, but remaining Happy Hogan’s heart and soul is what was truly magnificent “

Then, Feige also added:

«Compared to the final result [di Iron Man 3], in the script there was a small difference: that is in the end Happy had to die. Jon sent a note – one of the most important he sent to us at Marvel – in which he said, ‘What if Happy ultimately doesn’t die but is just badly injured? ‘”

Things went exactly like this and Happy Hogan was then several times decisive, especially for Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, in Far From Home and even in No Way Home, currently in theaters. Without him, things would have been very different.

