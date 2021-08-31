Iron Man 4: why was the movie never made?







Iron Man of 2008 is responsible for the launch of the MCU and a profound change within the film industry and the impact of blockbusters on box office results. The role of Robert Downey Jr. As Tony Stark he was immediately loved by the public, making the character (and consequently the actor) the true cornerstone of a nearly $ 23 billion franchise for more than a decade. All in all, Downey has appeared in 10 MCU films, including Iron Man and its two sequels, before saying goodbye to the character with the role in Avengers: Endgame of 2019.

However, despite years of speculation and constant back and forth on Downey’s part, the much discussed Iron Man 4 it never materialized. Because? The writers of Avengers: Infinity War And Endgame, Christopher Markus And Stephen McFeely, had explained why Marvel Studios chose to give up a quarter Iron Man, emphasizing the recognition and brand loyalty that the MCU has built over the years, which has also allowed the freedom to expand to riskier properties, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy.

“We would have already had an Iron Man 4 if it had been any other studio”, McFeely said in 2019. “But they finally decided to take the risk on other properties. From a purely selfish point of view, the bold choices they made were fantastic for us as writers ”. Another reason why Iron Man 4 was never realized is that Downey’s contract was negotiated to prioritize the Avengers movies and his appearances in other projects, such as Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Meanwhile, Robert has become one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood thanks to his commitment to the MCU.

He relied on the character of Iron Man not only to help strengthen the connections between the various films in the cinematic universe, as with successful crossovers. Civil War, Infinity War And Endgame, but also to create new ones, as with his fundamental role as a mentor in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which brought Tom Holland’s Peter Parker into the MCU. Other characters like Black Panther and Doctor Strange appear in films that aren’t theirs for the same reason – to deepen those ties to the entire shared universe. However, they were only able to do it effectively because Iron Man had done it before them. The way Iron Man enters other films is also different from how he does, for example, Nick Fury’s Samuel L. Jackson. Fury is undoubtedly a character cool, vital for the success of the MCU, but he too is “connected” thanks to the figure of Tony Stark.

Because an Iron Man 4 wouldn’t make sense

It is interesting that Tony Stark was able to lend credibility and reliability to the other films in the MCU, because when the first Iron Man it was in development, in practice it was considered a risk across the board. Iron Man really paved the way for MCU expansion in the way we all know today, but ultimately the character ended up being less effective in his solo franchise than when he appeared in other films. So, despite the thought of Iron Man 4, the truth was that Tony Stark’s presence in the universe had never been lacking.

Ultimately, however, Iron Man had to step back from the MCU’s narrative center for practical reasons, to give his story a worthy conclusion. “It needs an end or it will lose its value”, Markus said in 2019. “The end is what will cement the character.” If a character doesn’t show his flaws or weaknesses, his stories run aground and how much the audience has invested in his journey, in the end, never pays off.

Once it became clear that Tony was going to be instrumental in defeating Thanos and saving the entire universe, there was no longer a need for Iron Man 4. Seeing Tony face an inevitably smaller stakes later Avengers: Endgame it might have been interesting to fans of the character, but the weight and impact of a solo adventure would certainly have dwarfed his previous successes. Therefore, here’s why Iron Man 4 it was never realized; on the contrary, Tony’s legacy is strongly rooted in his relationships with other characters than any other MCU hero.