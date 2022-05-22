Iron Man and Batman would be the highest paid Superheroes of the Marvel and DC houses

With the recent premiere and success of the second part of Doctor Strange from Marvel, maintains the trend of high consumption that continues to be presented in superhero content.

Marvel and DC Comics continue to lead this market in which movie stars such as Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Gal Gadot stand out. The income that the studios obtain with this content is so high that they allow them to pay US$5 million to actors who appear only for minutes in the film.

This was the case of Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man in the Marvel universe and received that sum of money for just three days of work during the recording of Spiderman: Homecoming.

He, along with Christian Bale, who brought Batman to life in the DC universe, are the actors who have played the highest-paid superheroes in Hollywood. In the case of Iron Man, the actor went from earning US$500,000 in his first film playing the character to nearly US$75 million (with box office percentage included) in the last installment that starred in ‘The Avengers: Endgame’.

The British Bale, who played the Batman during the first decade of the 2000s, received about US $ 30 million for the delivery of the Dark Knight. Although this figure, like that of Iron Man, was with the box office included.

The person in charge of bringing Thor, the god of thunder, to life is Chris Hemsworth. Like Downey Jr., the actor went from charging $150,000 for the first installment of his character to nearly $15 million for his last film. The same thing happened with Gal Gadot, to whom DC paid US$300,000 for his first film and in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ she received US$10 million.

The list of the saviors of the world -and even of the universe-, is completed by Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). These actors, who, although they have earned less than their colleagues for doing the same job, also received dream salaries.

The widow in black, Johansson, received between US$4 and US$6 million for her role in that film, while Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, billed US$5 million for doing her work for humanity. Black Panther Boseman (RIP) earned over $2 million for his role as Wakanda’s defender.

As every superhero needs a villain, the ranking was not going to leave out perhaps one of the best known. Jack Nicholson brought the Joker to life in 1989’s Batman. This villain -villain?- who later evolved and reached Joaquin Phoenix a few years ago, earned more than US $6 million for his performance in the eighties film.