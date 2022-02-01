Iron Man and Peter Parker meet for the last time in fan art. And she is very sad [FOTO]

In the last Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker had to face another painful loss, that of Aunt May. For the hero Marvelyet another tragedy that has formed its character and its “superhero” sense, after the death of mentor Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

Their bond, just like for Clint Barton And Natasha Romanoff, is one of the most touching moments in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and after 3 years continues to inspire fans. This is demonstrated by a fan art dedicated to the iconic duo.

For the first time together in Captain America: Civil War, the relationship between Iron Man and Spider-Man evolved in a short time: they both had to go through the tremendous pain of each other’s loss. Before the disappearance of Peter Parker in Avengers: Infinity War, then Tony Stark’s final sacrifice at the end of Endgame. This gesture inspired the fan art of a true MCU expert: BossLogic.

The famous artist wanted to pay homage to the two heroes with an image that portrays them “together” for the last time. A symbolic reflection in a shop window, seasoned with some other details (note the sign dedicated to Deadpoolon the left), able to excite the fans who are still moved thinking about their farewell.

In an interview for the launch of No Way Homein addition, Tom Holland himself declared the enormous debt to his colleague Robert Downey Jr. The relationship that binds the two Marvel characters also has reflections in the “real world”: “He’s a very elegant man, so if you have to steal someone’s style, stealing it from him isn’t the worst thing that can happen to you. The glasses, the dress, the hair, everything. Listen, I love him very much, he’s a lovely person, he’s been a great mentor to me for the past few years. So yes: definitely I steal his style and I’m not ashamed of it“

What do you think? Could Holland really take Robert Downey Jr.’s place in the hearts of MCU fans? Let us know in the comments.

