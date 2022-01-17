Iron Man, announced the return of Tony Stark! But something is wrong …

To someone in the universe Marvel like to joke with fire and with fans: let’s talk about Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok and the next Love and Thunder. From his Instagram page, he made fun of fans with a blatantly fake script page announcing the return of none other than Iron Man.

Waititi has decided to goad fans of the Marvel hero: the script is obviously fake, but it must be said that the director seems to have put a lot of effort into it. The scene provides Tony Stark return to the world of the living in armor that displays the flags of all the states of the world. A little flashy, but some excess can be forgiven the hero who sacrificed himself to save humanity.

“You’re back!»Says Thor on the script page. Rightly, then he asks how he did it: “I saw you die“Asks the God of Thunder,”Science – Tony Stark replies, and then adds – And by the way: Thanos is back too“. A real reunion, in short. Thor then asks: “So, are we joining again?»Quoting the famous joke by Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Tony Stark, after wearing the armor with the flags of the world, replies: “All those who have died are tornadoes. This time, we will avenge them even more than before. From now on, we will be known as … The Avengererers!(Which sounds more or less like the Re-re-Avengers).

HERE YOU CAN SEE TAIKA WAITITI’S JOKE

That this is a fake page seems very obvious, but in the meantime fans continue to hope, secretly, that Iron Man is Robert Downey Jr. may they return. Recent rumors have suggested a variant of the hero already present in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, however, interpreted by Tom Cruise, but apart from possible cameos in Ironheart it is difficult for that to happen.

What do you think? And what would you like to say to Waititi after this joke? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: MovieStills

Source: Phase Zero

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED