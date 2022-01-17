News

Iron Man, announced the return of Tony Stark! But something is wrong …

Posted on

To someone in the universe Marvel like to joke with fire and with fans: let’s talk about Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok and the next Love and Thunder. From his Instagram page, he made fun of fans with a blatantly fake script page announcing the return of none other than Iron Man.

Waititi has decided to goad fans of the Marvel hero: the script is obviously fake, but it must be said that the director seems to have put a lot of effort into it. The scene provides Tony Stark return to the world of the living in armor that displays the flags of all the states of the world. A little flashy, but some excess can be forgiven the hero who sacrificed himself to save humanity.

You’re back!»Says Thor on the script page. Rightly, then he asks how he did it: “I saw you die“Asks the God of Thunder,”Science – Tony Stark replies, and then adds – And by the way: Thanos is back too“. A real reunion, in short. Thor then asks: “So, are we joining again?»Quoting the famous joke by Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Tony Stark, after wearing the armor with the flags of the world, replies: “All those who have died are tornadoes. This time, we will avenge them even more than before. From now on, we will be known as … The Avengererers!(Which sounds more or less like the Re-re-Avengers).

HERE YOU CAN SEE TAIKA WAITITI’S JOKE

That this is a fake page seems very obvious, but in the meantime fans continue to hope, secretly, that Iron Man is Robert Downey Jr. may they return. Recent rumors have suggested a variant of the hero already present in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, however, interpreted by Tom Cruise, but apart from possible cameos in Ironheart it is difficult for that to happen.

What do you think? And what would you like to say to Waititi after this joke? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: MovieStills

Source: Phase Zero

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

2.8K
News

The success of Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye
1.1K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
640
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
620
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
412
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
259
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
259
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
250
World

Kazakh authorities say the death toll in the first week of January’s uprising has risen to 225
222
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
214
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top