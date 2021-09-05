“Iron Man can be played by anyone” Robert Downey Jr. fans in revolt after the Times tweet

Sunday Times taunts readers by claiming that any Hollywood actor could play the role of Iron Man; Robert Downey Jr. fans riot on Twitter.

Fans of Robert Downey Jr. in revolt after provocation launched via Twitter by the Sunday Times stating that any actor could play the Marvel hero.

The Sunday Times tweeted on the hot topic on August 1, addressing fans and claiming that any other Hollywood actor could wear the Iron Man costume making the cinecomic just as memorable. The tweet reads:

“The big titles of the last decade are established brands and franchises with numerous prequels and sequels. Robert Downey Jr. is a protagonist, but his Iron Man could be played by almost anyone; the character is more important to the actor’s audience. “.

The answers were not lacking, in short the fans have invaded the web protesting against the thesis of the Sunday Times and reiterating that the same creator of Iron Man, Stan Lee, had declared that he was convinced that Downey was born to play that role.

Loading... Advertisements

“I think Robert Downey Jr. is great in the role of Tony Stark” Stan Lee told Rhode Island Comic-Con in September 2017. “That man was born to be Iron Man, he’s at the top of the list.”

Prior to Downey, another prominent star had been approached by Marvel Studios for the role of Iron Man, this is Tom Cruise, considered a solid bet given his role as an already established action star. But the star’s refusal prompted Marvel to look elsewhere and ended up entrusting the role of billionaire playboy and tech genius Tony Stark to Robert Downey Jr.

While Downey wasn’t Marvel Studios’ first pick, his portrayal of Tony Stark / Iron Man quickly and indelibly impressed fans so much that the Iron Man franchise was one of Marvel’s most profitable ever. Since the actual launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man, directed by Jon Favreau in 2008, Downey has reprized the role in two sequels and has appeared in eight other MCU films, including all chapters of the Avengers saga. The choice of the actor brought Marvel incredible success in terms of box office too, the first Iron Man raised over 585 million worldwide and Iron Man 3 grossed over $ 1.2 billion globally.