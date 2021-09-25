Iron Man: Clark Gregg remembers the confidence placed in the talent of Robert Downey Jr.







It’s been 13 years since Iron Man, the first MCU film directed by Jon Favreau, debuted in theaters, kicking off one of the most beloved and successful franchises in history. The film posed a huge risk to Kevin Feige and his team, not helped by the choice of either Robert Downey Jr. as the protagonist, who in that period was recovering from some very stormy personal vicissitudes.

However, Favreau was convinced that the actor was perfect for the part, and eventually managed to get Marvel to sign him. In addition to Favreau, however, there was also another member of the cast of the film who was convinced of the potential of Downey: it is about Clark Gregg, the star of the series Agents of SHIELD, who made his debut as Agent Coulson in the 2008 film.







Remembering his involvement in the first Iron Man on the occasion of participation in the podcast At Home with Creative Coalition, Gregg revealed that he was immediately kidnapped by the idea of ​​the film, even if many were skeptical about its actual success. Furthermore, he explained that he never doubted the talent of Robert Downey Jr. and the fact that he could really be able to build that iconic character who would later make history.

“From the moment I learned that Jon Favreau was going to direct the film, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and also starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Jeff Bridges, I realized that if Robert hadn’t indulged in certain attitudes arising from his addiction problems and would prove to be the talent we all knew he really was, then he would surely give birth to one of the best versions of the character, probably the best possible version ever. And he succeeded, he really succeeded. “

Loading... Advertisements